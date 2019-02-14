A peek at Hopson Grace’s gorgeous expansion

A peek at Hopson Grace’s gorgeous expansion

Andrea Hopson, a former VP at Tiffany and Co., and Martha Grace McKimm, a marketing exec, opened Hopson Grace in Rosedale in 2015. The corner boutique, selling high-end items like walnut salad bowls, Japanese knives and hand-painted coasters, quickly became a neighbourhood fixture for amateur chefs and dinner-party enthusiasts.

They originally used the upstairs space for events, like supper clubs or flower-arranging workshops, but now the second floor is set up as a swanky homewares department, showcasing linens, furniture and accessories from brands and craftspeople around the world. Everything in the apartment is shoppable, from the art on the walls to the rugs on the floor. Here’s a look inside the new space.

This bedding is from the century-old brand Sferra, and is hand-woven in Italy:

The bathroom’s mirror ($974) came from a Belgian brand called Notre Monde:

The soap dispenser ($485) and accompanying boxes are made by German label Decor Walther:

The champagne bucket ($568), by Saskatchewan-bred artist Tina Frey, is made of resin. The marble-topped console table ($5,700) is by local firm J Gibson Design:

These daybeds are by local brand Plum Furniture, and are topped with cashmere and alpaca throws ($395 each):

Here’s another look at the space:

The salad bowl ($1,750) on the top shelf is by local woodturner Jim Lorriman:

The candle holders ($82 each) are by Belgian brand Dekocandle:

The kitchen was designed by Scavolini, and starts at $29,000. Hopson and McKimm have outfitted it with all sorts of kitchen utensils and appliances (like Cuisinart blenders, fancy espresso machines and Japanese knives):

They carry a range of cookware, including the high-end brand Mauviel. Their seven-piece copper set sells for $2,090:

1120 Yonge St., 416-926-1120, hopsongrace.com