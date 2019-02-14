Shopping

A peek at Hopson Grace’s gorgeous expansion

A peek at Hopson Grace’s gorgeous expansion

By | Photography By Thomas Skrlj |  

By | Photography By Thomas Skrlj |  

Andrea Hopson, a former VP at Tiffany and Co., and Martha Grace McKimm, a marketing exec, opened Hopson Grace in Rosedale in 2015. The corner boutique, selling high-end items like walnut salad bowls, Japanese knives and hand-painted coasters, quickly became a neighbourhood fixture for amateur chefs and dinner-party enthusiasts.

They originally used the upstairs space for events, like supper clubs or flower-arranging workshops, but now the second floor is set up as a swanky  homewares department, showcasing linens, furniture and accessories from brands and craftspeople around the world. Everything in the apartment is shoppable, from the art on the walls to the rugs on the floor. Here’s a look inside the new space.

This bedding is from the century-old brand Sferra, and is hand-woven in Italy:

The bathroom’s mirror ($974) came from a Belgian brand called Notre Monde:

The soap dispenser ($485) and accompanying boxes are made by German label Decor Walther:

The champagne bucket ($568), by Saskatchewan-bred artist Tina Frey, is made of resin. The marble-topped console table ($5,700) is by local firm J Gibson Design:

These daybeds are by local brand Plum Furniture, and are topped with cashmere and alpaca throws ($395 each):

Here’s another look at the space:

The salad bowl ($1,750) on the top shelf is by local woodturner Jim Lorriman:

The candle holders ($82 each) are by Belgian brand Dekocandle:

The kitchen was designed by Scavolini, and starts at $29,000. Hopson and McKimm have outfitted it with all sorts of kitchen utensils and appliances (like Cuisinart blenders, fancy espresso machines and Japanese knives):

They carry a range of cookware, including the high-end brand Mauviel. Their seven-piece copper set sells for $2,090:

1120 Yonge St., 416-926-1120, hopsongrace.com

Topics: Hopson Grace Rosedale

 

Big Stories

Life

Modern-day arranged marriages are a thing

Life

The good news was that I was alive. The bad news: I’d never walk again

City

Rents are high, shelters are full and 8,700 Torontonians are homeless

City

Penny Oleksiak became an Olympic superstar at 16. Now for her next trick

Tech

The truth about tech, from an insider who got out

City

I got hooked on booze, coke, heroin and fame