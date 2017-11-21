Our 20 favourite finds from this year’s Christmas One of a Kind Show

The One of a Kind Show is an amazing opportunity to snag thoughtful, handmade holiday gifts for every single person on your list (including that random co-worker you selected for the not-awkward-at-all office-wide Secret Santa). From November 23 to December 3, there will be over 800 artisans packed into the Enercare Centre, peddling all manner of gourmet pantry items, hand-crafted jewellery and adorable kidswear. We’ve gone ahead and put together a list of our favourite things.

Béton Brut makes their minimalist marbled jewellery out of concrete. These pendants (from $56) have an intergalactic vibe:





Toronto-based Abokichi makes Japanese onigiri, as well as these umami-rich miso chili oils, which liven up any rice dish:





Port Hope’s Animal Husbandry hand-crafts high-quality leather goods, including this delightfully simple shopping tote made from English bridle leather ($350):





Shoppers could try to pass off Bobbie Made’s woven wall hangings (from $40) as their own DIY projects:





This Haitian peanut butter from D&D Mamba puts a spicy spin on the classic sandwich, cookie and smoothie ingredient. The Montreal brand imports their peanuts from the Acceso Peanut Corporation in Haiti:





Hinkleville’s sleepy handmade Christmas tree ornaments are as adorable as they come (and mirror our perpetual holiday mood):





An avocado tray from Toronto brand Homebody Collective is the quintessential gift for any millenial on your list:





Winnipeg designer Lennard Taylor makes this hand-painted shirt that’s part apparel and part work of art ($450):





Low Poly Crafts sells a kit ($100) containing all the materials needed to craft this giant paper elephant head. It’s a topical gift for any wildlife lovers:





This cozy penguin sweater, by clothing brand Olly and Arya, is guaranteed to make any of your friends’ kids even cuter:





For that person on your list who’s both handy and artsy, this decorative saw from Peterborough artist Owen Dixon may be a rare perfect find:





These grooming goods from Vancouver-based Peregrine Supply Company’s are lumberjack-approved:





Studio 50’s “woodland deer” ($384) are hand-crafted from wood and concrete, and provide a rustic Canadiana vibe (without bringing a carcass into your home):





This organic cotton-and-hemp plush toy ($26) from Toronto company Sun and Stars is more elegant than most, thanks to a delicate unicorn sketch:





To help feed local bees, The Heritage Bee Company makes these “seed bombs” ($10), which contain native Ontario perennial wildflower seeds encased in clay and compost. You can simply drop each ball in your backyard, and the seeds will self-germinate and grow a series of flowers that will bloom from early spring to late fall:





Toronto jewellery label Token Gold uses precious and semi-precious stones to create unique custom jewellery, like this “terra” ring ($1,228), which was made from a large boulder opal:





These handmade soy candles ($38) may be from the west coast, but Vancouver Candle Company has nailed the scents of some Toronto hoods. Queen West’s blend of oakmoss, sage and lavender, sounds particularly appealing:





Vilks Ceramics, from Dundas, Ontario, crafts this volcano-inspired mug—which will look even more realistic when filled with steaming-hot coffee:





This hand-embroidered doll ($44) from Toronto label Weslie and Nan is perfect for any mini ballerinas in your life:





This salt-and-pepper cowhide tote ($220) is from a new Toronto brand called ByInabe (because you can never really have enough bucket bags):