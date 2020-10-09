Nine of the best fall jackets to get you through the socially distanced season

As the weather cools down and Covid cases go up, a stellar fall jacket is the only piece of apparel worth investing in right now. It’s likely all anyone will see for a few months, and the best ones will keep you cozy during backyard hangouts or weekly grocery runs. We asked local shopkeepers to recommend their favourite fall coats for both warmth and style. Here’s what they had to say.

A fuzzy mohair piece

Neighbour owner Saager Dilawri loves this jacket from Belgian designer Stephan Schneider. “It’s a standout for the season,” he says. “It’s soft and fuzzy, made of a wool, alpaca and mohair blend, with the checkered pattern gives a blurred effect.” It’s available with a shorter cut for men. $1,095, shopneighbour.com

An oversized duvet

Neighbour’s Dilawri recommends this oversized coat from the Italian label Dusan because of its crazy comfort level. “When you go outside, it feels like you never even left your bed,” he says. It’s filled with incredibly soft duck down, and one size fits most buyers. $2,620, shopneighbour.com

A simple double-layered coat

Park and Province co-owner Chris Naidu loves this jacket by Copenhagen label NN07 because of its timeless style. “We’re all re-thinking the usability of our outfits during pandemic life,” he says. It has a waterproof shell with a layer of warm insulation to keep you cozy even on the chilliest days. The removable zippered interior collar allows for full zip or button enclosure. $620, parkprovince.com.





A practical chore jacket

Park and Province’s Naidu says this coat from Parisian label Bleu de Paname has been a store essential for over five years. “It’s the classic wear-it-till-you-get-holes-in-it piece,” he says. It’s made from a heavyweight French moleskin that gets softer after every use. He loves the piece’s practicality for everyday wear. $245, parkprovince.com

A chic top coat

Area+001 co-owner Jakub Szczepaniak says this oversized Marni wool, polyamide and cashmere coat is perfect for the transition between fall and winter. “The wool and cashmere offer warmth, and you get lots of durability from the polyamide content,” he says. It can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. $1,795, area001shop.com

A reversible faux fur

This reversible coat from Italian label Aspesi, with one side faux fur and the other blue nylon, reminds Gravity Pope store manager Bryan Sparrow of Edie Sedgwick. “It looks vintage and—depending on your mood—can either be a little flashier when the fur is worn on the outside, or toned down when it’s flipped,” he says. $630, gravitypope.com

A plaid trench

The relaxed fit of this trench from Finnish brand Marimekko makes for easy layering during the colder months, and the large pockets mean you can leave home without worrying about a bag, “It’s most perfect orange and navy plaid print ever, in the coziest wool blend,” says Sparrow. $995, gravitypope.com

A sporty all-weather jacket

Gotstyle owner Melissa Austria recommends this jacket from Franck, a new outerwear brand based in the Netherlands. “They make technical jackets that don’t compromise style,” she says. This one is waterproof and breathable yet wind-resistant, with quilted padding for warmth. $420. Gotstyle.com

A fuzzy bear hug

Narwhal co-owner Marisa Buchkowsky swears by this Max Mara teddy coat all season. “We’re obsessed with it,” she says. “It’s the perfect mix of luxuriousness and functionality.” The oversized style is great for layering, and it’s made from camel hair with touches of silk for extraordinarily softness. $4,290, thenarwhal.ca

A leather moto

Leather jackets are a fall wardrobe staple, and Good Neighbour owner Aziz Alam loves this one by Montreal label Soia and Kyo. It’s made of 100-per cent lamb leather, with a removable hood and bib, so you can change it up to suit your needs and the weather. $639, goodnbr.com