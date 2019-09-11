Made in Toronto

There’s never been a better moment to shop the 6. Celebrities are obsessed with our fashion designers (Oh hey, Céline Dion. Are those Jenny Bird hoops?), Instagram is flooded with picture-perfect, locally made loot, and nearly every neighbourhood has its own buzzing artisan market. There’s even a new book celebrating the city’s booming maker movement (see No. 23 below). So we put together a list of our favourites, all made right here.

| 1 | Necklace of champions

Jewellery designer Edan Twena runs with Drake’s crowd and has earned a rep for making playful solid-gold charms for the young, rich and famous, like a pepperoni pizza slice for Shay Mitchell, a diamond-studded watermelon wedge for Pete Davidson and this miniature trophy for former Raptors three-point man Danny Green. Prices vary. edandiamonds.com

| 2 | Tiger-print chair

A palatial downtown condo, a contemporary art gallery or the set of Beetlejuice would all be perfect homes for the tastefully zany work of furniture maker Troy Smith. This safari-inspired D-Ring Lounger is his take on a modern throne, hand-forged from brass and mahogany. The back is ultra-upright by design to encourage regal posture. Bran Stark would approve. $7,100. troysmithdesigns.com

| 3 | Vegan chain bag

Six years after Gwyneth Paltrow turned Ela clutches into the MILCK (money, ID, lipstick, cell, keys) of the 20teens, founders Ela and Martin Aldorsson have retooled for the planet-conscious 2020s by going vegan. Their first animal-free collection, including dainty cross-body bags, launches this month. $88. elabyela.com

| 4 | Fall sweater

Fantastical bell sleeves, a shoulder slash and a shade of cashmere best characterized as “pumpkin on fire” turn this turtleneck into a thing of autumnal awe. The cozy pullover is just one knockout piece in the fall collection from Beaufille, the sister-run label worn recently by Michelle Obama and Ashley Graham. $465. beaufille.com

| 5 | Doggie duds

For people who care about the environment and their dog’s personal style, there’s Elanor. In Kira Priestley’s Markham studio, the doting cockapoo owner sews bow ties and bandanas from recycled materials and repurposed wool production scraps, so Poochie can work the dog bowl with confidence. $24. elanor.ca

| 6 | Junior feminist bomber

As Justin Trudeau would argue, it’s never too early to teach boys and girls about equality. That’s also the spirit behind a feminist capsule collection from the affordable fashion line Hilary MacMillan. Fifteen per cent of proceeds goes to an organization that helps homeless and at-risk women build careers. $75. hilarymacmillan.com

| 7 | Ceramic go mug

In a city stacked with side-hustling Instagram-obsessed ceramicists, Shayna Stevenson’s cheery wares stand out for their pretty simplicity. So much so that she designed a line for Anthropologie (featuring cats and foxes, of course). Her latest project: a stylish fix for Toronto’s unrecyclable white cup problem. $45–$55. shaynastevenson.com

| 8 | Hologram glasses

Google Glass may have been a dud, but the Waterloo team behind North’s Bluetooth-enabled Focals is banking on our vanity (the sleek frames look nothing like the clunky GG) and our compulsion to check email, get news, navigate the city and cue up a playlist, all without missing the beat it takes to look down at a phone. $599 and up. bynorth.com

| 9 | Custom leather jacket

Namesake founder Rosa Halpern had the Canadian fashion world buzzing not when Sarah Jessica Parker or Lady Gaga donned her designs, but when she dared to customize them in sizes up to 24. For a recent artist series, Ryerson grad Tahsin The Good painted a classic motojacket. $1,800. bythenamesake.myshopify.com

| 10 | Art deco coupe

Kristen Voisey is one of the most influential booze enthusiasts in Toronto. She gave us our first bona fide bar boutique when she opened BYOB Cocktail Emporium in 2011. Now she’s launched her own barware label, Potion House, which includes delicate coupes just waiting for their Manhattans. $11. cocktailemporium.com

| 11 | Pantone pumps

If you look closely at heels, you’ll notice the sole is almost always a different colour from the shoe (black or maybe Louboutin red). Even for luxury brands, it’s cheaper to mass-produce them in two tones. But House of Hayla works with vegan materials that make monochromatic stilettos affordable. At its Yorkdale shop, the one-year-old label stocks deeply saturated colours that have graced the feet of Stacey McKenzie and Tracy Moore. $135. houseofhayla.com

| 12 | Faux fur coat

The moment Sophie Grégoire Trudeau posed with The Weeknd in a floral Ellie Mae bomber, the titular designer gained a cultish following. At her studio shop on Adelaide West, she makes pretty, retro-inflected pieces like this Winnie the Pooh–hued number fit for Margot Tenenbaum. $580. elliemaestudios.com

| 13 | Minimalist chandelier

Anony founders Christian Lo and David Ryan stripped down the typically baroque chandelier to softly glowing orbs and discs draped like melted provolone over perfectly parallel steel arms. Their streamlined work also hangs from the ceiling at Kost restaurant in the Bisha hotel. $7,368. anony.ca

| 14 | Baby turban

The preferred head covering of such celebrity babies as True Thompson (Khloé Kardashian’s daughter) and Rani Rose (spawn of Kate Hudson), the twisted topknot has become a mainstay of newborn photography. This locally made version from Daniel’s Threadz comes in leopard print to keep tiny heads warm and glamorous. $20. etsy.com

| 15 | Deadwood-worthy tote

Coup de Tête is best known for bespoke hats distressed to old-timey effect out of milliner Jay Mitchell’s Dundas-and-Ossington apartment. Now, Mitchell and leathersmith Ryan Tavares have launched a set of hand-sewn, beautifully imperfect vegetable-tanned bags that capture the same frontiersman mood. Prices vary. coupdetete.ca

| 16 | Craft coasters

Anatomically correct uteruses and hearts, miniature Toronto cityscapes (complete with shaggy raccoons) and a victorious Kawhi Leonard amid a post-game confetti storm. These are a few of the precisely rendered works of art Ali Harrison creates with paper and an X-acto knife. Her wares have become so popular that she started laser-cutting wood, like these geometric bamboo coasters, to keep up with demand. $38. lightandpaper.com

| 17 | Courtside hoodie

Drake’s 100 Miles sweatshirt, famously decaled with “Kawhi Me a River,” introduced the streetwear label to a new generation (who ordered the shirt en masse after game six of the Eastern Conference finals). But the brand was actually founded here back in the ’90s and worn by a harder-core breed of rapper. Tupac Shakur sported it in Above the Rim, playing a courtside troll with trash talk that would make Drake quake in his Air Jordans. $200. 100milesbrand.com

| 18 | Kids’ kicks

Rescued leather offcuts in adorable prints with soft suede lining luxe up baby’s first sneakers. They’re made by Adrianne Viesa, the cobbler behind Brave New Soles. Bonus: adult sizes are available for parents who want to twin with their tots while they still can. $90. etsy.ca

| 19 | Off-the-shoulder dress

Anishinaabe-Mohawk designer Lesley Hampton has been burning up Toronto Fashion Week with stunning designs like this embroidered A-line frock, alongside bold messages: for fall 2019, she sent a team of Indigenous models down the runway wearing pops of blood red to draw attention to MMIWG. $800. lesleyhampton.com

| 20 | Statement sofa

Plush magenta velvet lights up a mid-century sofa like a neon sign. At J&J Made, husband-and-wife team Jodie and Jesse Merson specialize in joy-sparking upholstery on ready-to-lounge pieces like this one, as well as BYO furniture jobs. $2,000. jandjmade.com

| 21 | Upcycled plant stand

OCAD grads Kara Logan and Cassandra Alves of Karcass trawl Toronto’s garbage-day sidewalks and gutted homes for high-quality maple, fir, pine and walnut, which they craft into rustic yet refined coffee and side tables. This Plantstagram-ready stand was a TV antenna tower in a past life. $125. karcass.ca

| 22 | Bespoke loafers

Florence-trained Peter Feeney runs a one-man slow shoe movement out of his Cabbagetown basement. With a small team, he traces clients’ feet, drafts original patterns and spends up to 40 hours (five for polishing and waxing alone) over three months to make a single elegant, Italian-toed (read: narrow) pair. Starting at $1,500. peterfeeney.ca

| 23 | A made-in-Toronto book

In her new coffee table book, Toronto Makes, fashion journalist Randi Bergman has written a bible for the city’s flourishing artisan scene, profiling 50 creatives (including a few on this list) and their lovingly crafted goods beside fetish-inducing photos. It’s locally grown, artfully packaged catnip for locavores. $39. makejoy.co

| 24 | Queen Céline hoops

You know an accessory is officially having a moment when it shows up on Us Weekly’s Who Wore It Best? page. This year, Mindy Kaling, Issa Rae and the sartorially reborn Céline Dion have all decorated their lobes with Jenny Bird’s gold-dipped brass Faye Knockers. $95. jenny-bird.ca

| 25 | Wrist action

Wilk Watchworks’ detailed timepieces, which show off their innards, are an argument for micro-manufacturing. With tweezers and superhuman patience, horological master craftsperson Scott Wilks takes up to three months to assemble one of his complex yet elegant original designs. Starting at $400. wilkwatchworks.com

| 26 | Bold ties

Bay Streeters, wedding parties and a slew of Canadian actors, including Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of Kim’s Convenience, go to Tytan Ties for clever designs (reversible bow ties), unusual materials (cerulean feathers) and, often, bonkers ideas (for the finale of Game of Thrones, designer Justin Ming Cheung created a chain-wrapped sword tie in fabric that mimicked armour). He’ll also turn your grandpa’s cravat or your mom’s old curtains into chic new neck adornments. Starting at $55. tytanties.com