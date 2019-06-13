A look inside Goop Mrkt, Gwyneth Paltrow’s new pop-up inside the Hazelton Hotel

Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s loved and loathed lifestyle site, has opened its first Toronto pop-up inside Yorkville’s Hazelton Hotel. The market peddles a collection of Gwyneth-approved goods, including pretty ceramics, thousand-dollar prairie dresses and refurbished Rolexes. Shoppers won’t find any of the brand’s controversial jade eggs or vagina steamers, but they do carry a solid gold vibrator disguised as a necklace and a pelvic floor trainer.

The space has three sections: one devoted to beauty and skincare, one for homewares, and another for apparel and accessories. Here’s the skincare section:

There’s a sink for testing out products:

The selection includes Goop’s own brand, as well as products from clean beauty labels like Tata Harper, Kosas, May Lindstrom, Necessaire and Vintner’s Daughter. Standout products include Goop’s Replenishing Night Cream ($195), May Lindstrom’s The Blue Cocoon balm ($232) and Ilia’s Cucumber Water Stick ($54), which is a solid toner you’re supposed to rub all over your face for a cooling vibe:

The G. Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo ($58) and Goop Exfoliating Instant Facial ($58) are two of their most popular products:

The Elvie ($299) is a kegel trainer for women that’s designed to strengthen the pelvic floor. They also have a small selection of sex toys, like the Eva II ($168)—a hands-free vibrator with flexible wings that hold it in place:

This sleek vibrator ($200) is disguised as a gold necklace:

Here’s the homewares space, which was designed to resemble a chic L.A. living room:

This matcha powder goes for $62:

Here’s some Ironwood Thorn–scented incense ($55):

And copper oil cruets ($102):

Morrow’s hand-loomed throws ($405) were sourced from Peru and made from baby alpaca wool:

Here’s the fashion space:

The selection includes this kaleidoscopic dress ($1,409), which was a collaboration with Italian brand La DoubleJ:

They also have accessories, like a leather bucket bag ($436) from Staud and loafers ($661) from Stockholm’s ATP Atelier:

Here’s the selection of all-natural perfumes from Heretic. Florgasm ($221) is made from jasmine, tuberose and orange blossom:

New York–based Foundrae is Gwneth’s favourite jewellery line. Prices range from $1,450 to $4,359:

They also sell refurbished Rolexes. This one goes for $12,600:

Runs to September 22. 118 Yorkville Ave., goop.com.