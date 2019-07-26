Inside the new Yorkdale outpost of Reformation

Last week, Reformation—the L.A.-based sustainable fashion brand with a celebrity fan club that includes Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk—opened the doors to its first ever international location. Since they set up shop in Yorkdale, they’ve had lineups nearly every day—mainly from longtime online shoppers who are stoked the store has finally arrived in Canada.

The store is bright and minimalist. Its owners worked with a local millworker to build maple shelving and they sourced vintage furniture for the lounge area. The change rooms are extra-spacious, with their own LED-lit mirrors.



Inside, the clothes are arranged by colour scheme. This location also carries their petite and extended sizes:

All of Reformation’s garments are made from sustainable materials like linen, Tencel, recycled cotton and viscose:



The company is 100 per cent carbon-, waste- and water-neutral, and all the electricity used in this store is offset with wind energy. They also preserved most of the previous store’s features, like the LED lighting and concrete floors, to avoid excess construction:

Their denim line was designed to be more sustainable than most jeans, which typically take a ton of water and chemicals to produce. These are made from deadstock and organic cotton:

Reformation only uses vintage furniture and decor in their stores. Their go-to source is 1stDibs.com:

Accessories like strappy kitten heels and straw beach totes are also on display:

3401 Dufferin St. Good news for the mall-averse: Reformation just launched free express shipping to Canada: thereformation.com

