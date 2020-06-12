Five Toronto stores selling snazzy patio furniture for all your summer backyard hangout needs

Five Toronto stores selling snazzy patio furniture for all your summer backyard hangout needs

Whether you’re working with a sprawling backyard, a standard-issue condo box or something in between, the right patio furnishings can make a huge difference—especially when we’re all spending so much time at home. And well designed, expertly crafted outdoor furniture will last for years, saving you the trouble in the summers to come. We asked the pros at five local stores for their top patio furniture picks for outdoor spaces big and small.

Founded in Oakville over 20 years ago, D.O.T. Furniture now has 21 locations across Toronto and Southern Ontario. The specialty patio retailer offers a vast selection of outdoor furniture and accessories. “This year, modular furniture continues to be a big trend for us,” says visual specialist Mandy Werner.

Mandy’s picks:

Santiago daybed set ($1,995): “This versatile and modular set is constructed of all-weather resin wicker rattan over an aluminum frame. It can be transformed from a daybed into a sectional or a conversation set with ease, and it has a canopy—perfect for relaxing in the shade. Santiago also includes matching cushions and an ottoman that can be used as a coffee table when you swap out the cushion for the glass top that is also included.”

Linear collection chairs with Lexi table grey set ($3,455): “Linear is one of our more contemporary collections featuring clean and straight-line design and available in a variety of dining pieces. The solid die-cast aluminum frame not only makes the collection exceptionally durable and rust resistant, but it also makes the seating comfortable without cushions. Aside from the excellent quality and design, the 10-year warranty makes this collection particularly good value.”

The expansive Avenue Road Toronto showroom on Eastern Avenue, currently open by appointment, offers 15,000 square feet of design inspiration and an unrivalled selection of luxury furnishings sourced from around the world. Now, they’re seeing an uptick in patio purchases. “People are embracing their backyards, patios and decks as an extension of their living space, and are approaching furnishing their outdoor spaces as they would any other room in their home, with comfortable, well-designed pieces that have longevity and style,” says founder Stephan Weishaupt.

Stephan’s picks:

Elio easy chair (from $2,990): “The newly launched Elio Collection, designed by Yabu Pushelberg for Tribù, was inspired by the magical warmth of summer sunsets—a familiar yet fleeting moment. With pieces that include a compact sofa, easy chair and high-back lounge chair, this collection would suit a small terrace, intimate garden or expansive outdoor escape equally well.”

Elio two-seat sofa (from $5,790): “The two-seat sofa, at roughly five feet in length, is just the right size for two to curl up in and is also scaled to fit comfortably on a deck or condo balcony. The handwoven seat creates a warm, intimate cocooning effect, perfect for long hours spent lounging outdoors.”

This outdoor-living retailer, which has been in business for almost 40 years, boasts two spacious Toronto-area showrooms, in Markham and Mississauga. Casualife also offers a white-glove delivery service, design services including space planning with 3-D sketch-ups, and customizable cushions with a two-week turnaround time.

Owner and business manager Jill Schwartzentruber’s picks:

Jasper coffee table ($1,435.50): “Teak furniture was one of the original pioneers in the outdoor industry. When resins and aluminum were introduced, traditional teak furniture took a back seat. But these days, teak is definitely back as a popular material.”

Relax chair ($382.50): “Our relax chair is perfect around a firepit. The teak frame and resin weave adds texture and visual interest—no fuss, no muss. It has a lower seat but an absolutely comfortable sit. Available in grey, black or natural weaves, all on grade-A teak.”

InsideOut has multiple locations in the GTA and offers an outdoor furniture repair service at their Toronto and Woodbridge stores, where they work on patio pieces purchased elsewhere. The retailer offers everything from condo-sized seating to Adirondack-style furniture for the cottage. “We have immersed ourselves in the process to make sure everything from the production down to the delivery of your outdoor pieces is handled with quality in mind,” says manager Melanie Wells.

Melanie’s picks:

Juper pod chair ($1,300): “New for this year, the Juper chair is 36 inches around with elegant curves for maximum comfort. We designed it with a synthetic woven material that features a masterful combination of coloured wicker in summerset coral and burgundy. It’s a supremely handcrafted frame that is constructed out of rust-free, powder-coated aluminum to ensure the highest possible standards.”

Calvo club set (from $5,999): “Our teak is all certified grade-A Indonesian that has a lot of natural oils, and therefore is able to withstand sun, heat and cold. This set is great for entertaining all summer long.”

Moss

This charming Greektown lifestyle shop, which offers free same-day delivery in Toronto on regular-priced orders over $75, features a comprehensive selection of outdoor furniture, decor and garden items curated by owner Robb Dagenais.

Rob’s picks:

Trellis outdoor deep seating chair (prices starting at $1,449, on sale for $1,079): “The Trellis collection combines an extruded aluminum frame with Sol Weave wicker rope to create a new and fresh look for outdoor furniture. The frame is rust-free with a heavy-duty paint finish to extend the life of the furniture. The cushions are made with a durable, sun-resistant fabric.”

The skye outdoor deep seating chair ($399): “With no cushions and a minimal footprint, it’s an easy chair to work with—great for small spaces and condo dwellers. Made of extruded aluminum, it’s comfortable and easy to care for.”