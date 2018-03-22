14 of our favourite finds from this spring’s One of a Kind Show

14 of our favourite finds from this spring’s One of a Kind Show

The spring iteration of the One of a Kind Show kicks off on March 28, when hundreds of artisanal vendors—selling everything from vinegar–based cocktail mixers to sleek leather backpacks—will get shoppers excited for park picnics, patio nights and summer weddings. Here’s a preview of some of our favourite goods.

Ancaster-based artist Alicia Sanchez Gonzales is new to the show, and will be selling this trio of watercolour eyes ($75 each). She also sketches supremely realistic images of celebs, like Gigi Hadid:





This sleek leather backpack ($385), hand-crafted by Andrea Wong in her Vancouver studio, is a seriously sophisticated way to tote around your MacBook (and a practical purchase for bike season):





Bitters End Apothecary’s unconventionally named perfumes ($18–$39) are designed for the modern witch. They use organic essential oils for natural, intoxicating scents:





Contour and Co. is a Toronto leather goods company founded by a graphic designer and interior architect. Their pieces, like this leather clutch ($65), are a minimalist’s dream:





These Art Deco–inspired earrings ($50), by Winnipeg brand DConstruct, are made out of recycled resin:





False Ox’s grapefruit rosemary shrub ($15) is a concentrated syrup made from fruit, vinegar, sugar, herbs and spices—meaning it has similar health benefits to organic apple cider vinegar. This one mixes particularly well with gin:





Family and Co. Paper is a Toronto company started by architect and artist Donata Delano, who designs, silk-screens and prints personalized greeting cards ($5) onto soft cotton paper. Her style is simple and refreshingly straightforward (no rambling sonnets of affection here):





These are caramelized white chocolate bars ($9 each), from Licia Ruby. After it’s slowly roasted, the white chocolate develops a subtle brown butter and toasted marshmallow flavour:





And for your favourite tiny humans, these faux hand-crafted cameras ($38), from Burlington brand Little Rose and Co.:





Despite the outdoor temperatures, it will eventually be shorts season. This printed pair ($75), by Montreal brand Noémiah, is more art that apparel. The designer worked with a local illustrator on the print, which features two women locking arms back-to-back:





Real Treat’s cookies are baked in Cochrane, Alberta using only organic ingredients. The salted caramel shortbread is mixed with a hint of fennel for a slightly savoury taste:





There’s no shortage of ceramics at the One of the Kind Show, but OCAD grad Talia Silva’s natural finishes and subtle prints ($40–$45) will make sipping your morning coffee even more enjoyable:





Velvette Organics makes organic and natural beauty products out of Calgary. Founded and developed by a chemical engineer, their facial oils ($26–$30) contain ingredients like sea buckthorn oil and hibiscus extract:





Organic maple syrup ($12-$18) from third-generation Quebec farm Cosman and Webb should be a required pantry staple:

$15. March 28 to April 1, 100 Princes’ Blvd., oneofakindshow.com