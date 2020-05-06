Eight fantastic florists offering pick-up or delivery in time for Mother’s Day

With social distancing measures still very much in place, moms will appreciate a pretty bouquet more than ever this Mother’s Day. But many florists have closed their doors and supplies are limited, so most remaining shops have already maxed out on their orders. For last-minute gifters, we’ve rounded up a few florists who are still doing pick-up and delivery in time for Mother’s Day.

For craftier mothers, recipients of Thyme Studio’s Floret Boxes can create their own arrangement (and, let’s face it, your mom probably has the time). The florist delivers a box filled with a mix of greenery and blooms, as well as instructions and tips on how to create a beautiful arrangement. Mom just needs a vase, some water and a pair of scissors. They have three sizes available, ranging between $30 and $60, and offer free delivery to M2 to M9 postal codes.

Lou-Lou’s usually hawks pretty blooms from a sky-blue vintage pick-up truck that pops up around the city. Now, it’s offering free Toronto delivery on orders over $40. It’s no longer accepting custom orders, but shoppers can choose from a few pre-designed options in their online shop, including a classic hand-tied bouquet full of roses, peonies and hydrangeas, or a rustic collection of dried florals in a speckled bud vase.

This financial district shop still has a selection of online arrangements available for delivery and pick-up. For Mother’s Day, they offer a hand-tied Breakfast Tea bouquet; it’s inspired by an English garden, with roses and orchids in peachy, milky hues (prices start at $125 for a small arrangement).

Though they’ve closed their Church Street shop, Ladybug is still offering both delivery and pick-up options. Their website has a few Mother’s Day arrangements, including colourful tulips in a mason jar, a potted hyacinth and a selection of seasonal blooms in a glass vase.

If Mom prefers long-lasting plants to fresh-cut flowers, you can still order all manner of small houseplants, cute cacti and lush trees from this botanical boutique, which offers pick-up at their new Ossington location. They’re also offering a 15 per cent discount on all goodies throughout the duration of the pandemic.

This east-end shop is a go-to for succulents and other potted plants that require little care. Their DIY Terrarium kit is a fun floral alternative for moms this Mother’s Day. You can choose delivery options at checkout or do contactless pick-up (orders are usually ready by the next day).

This long-standing Queen and Dovercourt boutique is still selling plenty of stunning floral bouquets, including one packed with pastel-hued peonies, dahlias and carnations. Delivery is available in the GTA, and shoppers can call to place an order for pick-up.

The east end shop has plenty of arrangements still up for grabs, including bunches of tulips, sunflowers and bold mixed bouquets that can brighten Mom’s day. They offer standardized shipping, or curb-side pick-up.