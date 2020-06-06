Shopping

Dundas West’s cutest vegan, vintage, eco decor store is reopening this weekend

Dundas West’s cutest vegan, vintage, eco decor store is reopening this weekend

Check out Rose City Goods, for the ultimate in ethically sourced, cozy, comfy, feel-good stuff

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

By | Photography By Daniel Neuhaus |  

Christie Pinese worked in management at Club Monaco, Aritzia and Urban Outfitters for years before pooling her life savings to open up her shop in July 2019. The store caters to a clientele who care about the provenance and politics of their home goods. Seventy per cent of the items are Canadian made and 80 per cent are made by women or from female-owned or -operated businesses. Everything in the shop is in line with Pinese’s retro palette, which gives off Big Sur house party vibes, circa 1975. And she’s serious about ethical consumption. The dish soap is vegan, the kitchen adornments are zero waste, the apothecary products use natural ingredients and the rugs are from a majority queer–operated collective in Hudson, New York.

In March, when Pinese had to close her brick-and-mortar doors, she couldn’t restock her website quickly enough to satisfy demand: candles, soaps, teas and incense were selling out. In the weeks that followed, her customers were snapping up throw blankets and mugs to cozy up their quarantine quarters. She started offering free shipping, piling the orders in her car to make contactless deliveries herself. This weekend, Pinese is reopening her shop after investing in a few safety precautions: hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and a plexiglass barrier. 1504 Dundas St. W., 416-994-5979, rosecitygoods.com.

 

A few of her current favourite things…

 

Pyramid tabletop lamp: “Friend Of All, a small, all-female studio in Brooklyn, makes these table-top lamps. Stained glass tends to have a serious, stuffy feel, but I love that all their lights feel modern.” $375–$550

 

Stoneware planters: “These planters are by Claystreet, out of Oregon and Los Angeles. Plants are a really good way to immediately amp up your space and make you feel warm when you walk in a room.” $62–$145

 

Resin paperweights: “Lee Meszaros is a Sheridan grad and floral designer who makes resin objects under the name Eau Claire Resin. If you are sitting at a desk all day, it’s nice to have something functional and beautiful to spruce up your work-from-home areas.” $60–$80

 

Minna rugs: “Minna is a craft collective run by a woman named Sara Berks out of Hudson, New York, and she works with artists’ co-ops from Central and South America to preserve traditional craft techniques.” $1,100–$1,690

 

Bedtime story candle: “Right now, people are looking for ways to relax. 100 Years of Love candles are made locally, so it allows me to support another local business as well. All around, it makes your space feel good.” $30

 

Topics:

 

The Latest

Food

Backyard BBQ: How Cherry Street Bar-B-Que’s Lawrence La Pianta makes his Double-Stack Cherry Mac smash burger

Real Estate

Sale of the Week: $1.4 million for a recently renovated Pape Village home that took four years to flip

Life

“There’s no reason we can’t make camp happen with a little planning and ingenuity.” Camp Timberlane director Corey Mandell’s proposal for salvaging the summer

City

“To some people, I’m not what a doctor is supposed to look like”: U of T’s med school valedictorian shares her story

Shopping

Inside a mini decor empire—with a little storefront in Leslieville

Food

Quarantine Cuisine: How Michelin-star chef Masaki Saito makes a chilled tantanmen soup that’s perfect for the summer