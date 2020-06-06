Dundas West’s cutest vegan, vintage, eco decor store is reopening this weekend

Check out Rose City Goods, for the ultimate in ethically sourced, cozy, comfy, feel-good stuff

Christie Pinese worked in management at Club Monaco, Aritzia and Urban Outfitters for years before pooling her life savings to open up her shop in July 2019. The store caters to a clientele who care about the provenance and politics of their home goods. Seventy per cent of the items are Canadian made and 80 per cent are made by women or from female-owned or -operated businesses. Everything in the shop is in line with Pinese’s retro palette, which gives off Big Sur house party vibes, circa 1975. And she’s serious about ethical consumption. The dish soap is vegan, the kitchen adornments are zero waste, the apothecary products use natural ingredients and the rugs are from a majority queer–operated collective in Hudson, New York.

In March, when Pinese had to close her brick-and-mortar doors, she couldn’t restock her website quickly enough to satisfy demand: candles, soaps, teas and incense were selling out. In the weeks that followed, her customers were snapping up throw blankets and mugs to cozy up their quarantine quarters. She started offering free shipping, piling the orders in her car to make contactless deliveries herself. This weekend, Pinese is reopening her shop after investing in a few safety precautions: hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and a plexiglass barrier. 1504 Dundas St. W., 416-994-5979, rosecitygoods.com.

