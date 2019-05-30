The best Raptors gear you can buy right now

The fact that the Raptors have made the NBA finals for the first time in franchise history is worth celebrating like a true fan: by wearing head-to-toe Raps gear. For any bandwagoners who need to get kitted out in time for Game 1, here are 10 of our favourite pieces on the market right now.

The Drake General Store collaborated on this hand-drawn graphic tee ($36) with Leeloominai Monleon, a.k.a. Leeloodles, a 10-year-old Toronto artist:





Herschel came out with a practical knapsack ($75) that will let you haul your belongings to Jurassic Park, leaving your hands free for cheering:





Amazon sells this vintage-looking Kawhi-inspired hat ($12), where the middle finger of the “claw” is the CN Tower:





The official New Balance (also Kawhi-themed) “Fun Guy” shirts sold out within minutes, but Etsy is selling some variations for around $20:





You can also find this very relevant Game of Thrones–inspired sweatshirt. (It should be “King of the North,” but we’ll let it slide.):





This iPhone case ($15) relives the buzzer-beating drama of our last Game Seven:





Peace Collective made a sporty windbreaker ($120) celebrating the team’s most recent status as Eastern Conference champions. Considering Toronto’s current weather, the jacket will probably come in handy for fans at Jurassic Park:





Who says sports gear can’t be cute? This cropped sweater ($75) lets you flaunt your fandom and your midriff:





Anyone who shelled out $10,000 for a ticket will probably want to dress for the occasion. These Raptors cufflinks ($70) will make any suit a little more spirited:





If you need something to clutch at during times of stress, we recommend this commemorative NBA finals ball: