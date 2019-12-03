A kitsch-forward guide to tricking out your home for the holidays

icon-twitter icon-facebook 1. Wooden advent calendar: The countdown to Christmas Day is all the more gleeful with this retro calendar by Glitterville featuring tiny drawers for gift stashing and LED lights to heighten the effect. $100. Indigo. 2. Disco Santa gnome: Swedish minimalism meets Studio 54 with this unabashedly glittery folkloric friend handmade by husband-and-wife design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz. $189. CB2, 651 Queen St. W., 416-366-2828. 3. TV set dioramas: Here’s a way to watch Christmas specials 24/7—well, sort of. These vintage TV sets are retrofitted with old-timey holiday scenes. $180-$1,950. Teatro Verde, 136 Yorkville Ave., 416-966-2227. 4. Reindeer place-setting cards: These festive place cards break up the usual dinner party cliques with cheek. (Holiday hack: they also work to ID food dishes.) $3.99 for a dozen. Moss, 544 Danforth Ave., 416-462-9898. 5. TTC tea towel: Tea towels with prints by Toronto graphic designer Wendy Tancock infuse local iconography with a touch of holiday cheer—and take a bit of the yuck out of post-dinner cleanup. $9.99. Moss, 544 Danforth Ave., 416-462-9898. 6. Bagel menorah: The design of the Nosh Menorah is inspired by the humblest of cultural cuisine artifacts: a half bagel. Seen here in brass, it’s also available in rose gold and chrome. (Matches and prayer card, but not candles, included.) $200. The Jewish Museum. 7. Rowanberry tablecloth: Are rowanberries the new holly? We think so. This printed, woven cotton tablecloth is an ideal berry-bedecked accent for your holiday dinner party. (Bonus: matching table runner and napkins are also available.) $30. H&M. 8. Moroccan tea glasses: Multicoloured Moroccan tea glasses make every beverage—hot or cold—look festive. They multitask brilliantly for eggnog, mulled wine and hot apple cider. $10.95 per cup. Twang and Pearl. 9. Tree incense: Individual incense sticks will make the whole house smell delightfully coniferous. Fifty sticks come with a wooden holder. Display it—or hide it so that everyone thinks your tree smells that good. $12. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161. 10. Llama garland: Deck the halls with lots of llamas. These colourful, pom-pom accented garlands work on or off the tree—a hipster- and eco-friendly alternative to traditional tinsel. $23. Scout, 405 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-546-6922. 11. Brass deer snow globe: It’s the season of silver and gold, and any mantel will sparkle and shimmer with this classic, glitter-filled accessory featuring a couple of Santa’s best sleigh drivers. $40. West Elm. 12. Art deco holiday trees: These glass trees are a stylish and subtle nod to the season—available in colours that can stick around into the new year. $30-$45. CB2, 651 Queen St. W., 416-366-2828. 13. Snowman S&P set: Carved from sustainable maple and hand-painted, the Frosty and friend shaker set have plenty of vintage charm. $105. Williams-Sonoma, Eaton Centre, 416-260-1255; Yorkdale, 416-789-1904; and other GTA locations. 14. Ornamental wreath: This glam, rainbow-hued door dresser pooh-poohs the whole red and green tradition—and it won’t wilt halfway through December. $84. Absolutely Inc., 1236 Yonge St., 416-922-6784. 15. 1948 canapé set: Named for the temperature at which gold melts, this set of stylish (and dishwasher-safe) party plates by mid-mod design god Jonathan Adler are perfect for petite eats. $99. Black Rooster, 1075 Queen St E., 416-465-7778. 16. Deer doormat: For a winter welcome mat with a Midsommar aesthetic—minus all that pagan cult business—these coconut fibre mats are just the thing. $50. Anthropologie, 761 Queen St. W., 416-603-0445. 17. Stag antler candelabra: No Rudolphs were harmed in the creation of this candelabra, made with an ethically sourced Scottish red deer antler (they shed them once a year). Available in a range of natural hues, every piece is one of a kind. $285. Hopson Grace, 1120 Yonge St., 416-926-1120. Big Stories City The 50 Most Influential Torontonians of 2019 City Masai Ujiri is Toronto’s No. 1 most influential person Food The future of food City Opening a cannabis store was my ticket to riches—how hard could it be? Culture Robbie Robertson has spent his life jamming with Dylan, schmoozing with Dalí, partying with Scorsese Crime Who killed Sharmini Anandavel?