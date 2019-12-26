Great Spaces: The top 15 most popular Toronto home tours of the decade

The most outrageous homes of the decade. Based on your clicks

Piano Piano’s Victor Barry and his wife, photographer Nikki Leigh McKean, opened up the dark, awkward main floor into a big box of natural light | 2019

He dubbed the space “the Reignforest,” and the name stuck | 2017

Salon don Ray Civello’s tranquil Rosedale retreat | 2015

One look at their place and you can tell: Andrea Van Leeuwen and Dan Habashi are in touch with their inner kid | 2016

Jamie Metrick of the Elte clan raided the store’s showroom—with a little help from his family—to decorate his condo | 2013

Yannick Bisson, an actor, and his wife Shantelle, a TV writer, reoriented the house to take advantage of the southern exposure. Six huge sliding windows open onto the ravine | 2014

Michael Simmonds, a vice-president at a private school, and, Steve Wilson, a partner at an accounting firm, turned every nook of their home into an intimate gallery space | 2019

Magna International CEO Donald Walker and his wife, the reality TV personality Joan Kelley Walker’s three-storey home keeps epic bashes separate from private spaces and intimate dinners | 2017

A laneway house in Carleton ­Village with an amazing courtyard centrepiece by Studio Juction’s husband-and-wife team Peter Tan and Christine Ho Ping Kong | 2014

Anisa and Ben Cubitt, an elementary school teacher and a hedge fund manager, transformed their Palmerston Boulevard home into their dream house | 2017

Gianpiero Pugliese, the founder of Audax Architecture, and his wife, Mariya Naumov, looked to family-friendly apartments in New York and Paris for inspiration | 2017

Ian MacDonald, an architect, dug into a hill so that the main floor of the old bungalow would become the top floor of the new house | 2014

Film producer Niv Fichman’s 34th-floor ode to the Far East | 2015

Joel Prussky, a capital markets trader at BMO, and his wife, Janice Nathanson, built a home in the former rectory of a red brick Romanesque Revival | 2015

Lori Morris, an interior designer to the jet set, creates a plush sanctuary in the city | 2015

