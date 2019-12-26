Great Spaces: The top 15 most popular Toronto home tours of the decade
The most outrageous homes of the decade. Based on your clicks
A colourful Annex cottage that’s built for entertaining
Piano Piano’s Victor Barry and his wife, photographer Nikki Leigh McKean, opened up the dark, awkward main floor into a big box of natural light | 2019
Inside YouTube star Jus Reign’s jungle-themed downtown condo
He dubbed the space “the Reignforest,” and the name stuck | 2017
Zen habitation
Salon don Ray Civello’s tranquil Rosedale retreat | 2015
How a young couple lucked into the perfect first pad in Trinity Bellwoods
One look at their place and you can tell: Andrea Van Leeuwen and Dan Habashi are in touch with their inner kid | 2016
All in the family
Jamie Metrick of the Elte clan raided the store’s showroom—with a little help from his family—to decorate his condo | 2013
Transforming an East York bungalow into a series of welcoming cubes
Yannick Bisson, an actor, and his wife Shantelle, a TV writer, reoriented the house to take advantage of the southern exposure. Six huge sliding windows open onto the ravine | 2014
How two Vancouver expats turned their Summerhill Victorian into a shrine for Canadian art
Michael Simmonds, a vice-president at a private school, and, Steve Wilson, a partner at an accounting firm, turned every nook of their home into an intimate gallery space | 2019
How a CEO and a TV personality dressed up a downtown pied-à-terre
Magna International CEO Donald Walker and his wife, the reality TV personality Joan Kelley Walker’s three-storey home keeps epic bashes separate from private spaces and intimate dinners | 2017
Live-Work-Play
A laneway house in Carleton Village with an amazing courtyard centrepiece by Studio Juction’s husband-and-wife team Peter Tan and Christine Ho Ping Kong | 2014
How a young couple turned their quirky, charming Annex house into a light-filled sanctuary
Anisa and Ben Cubitt, an elementary school teacher and a hedge fund manager, transformed their Palmerston Boulevard home into their dream house | 2017
How a creative couple turned 3,000 square feet of old office space into a chic urban flat
Gianpiero Pugliese, the founder of Audax Architecture, and his wife, Mariya Naumov, looked to family-friendly apartments in New York and Paris for inspiration | 2017
A subterranean house in Wychwood Park that got the whole neighbourhood talking
Ian MacDonald, an architect, dug into a hill so that the main floor of the old bungalow would become the top floor of the new house | 2014
East Meets King West
Film producer Niv Fichman’s 34th-floor ode to the Far East | 2015
A converted church condo in Little Italy worth a seven-year wait
Joel Prussky, a capital markets trader at BMO, and his wife, Janice Nathanson, built a home in the former rectory of a red brick Romanesque Revival | 2015
Swish Château
Lori Morris, an interior designer to the jet set, creates a plush sanctuary in the city | 2015
