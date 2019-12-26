Home

Great Spaces: The top 15 most popular Toronto home tours of the decade

Great Spaces: The top 15 most popular Toronto home tours of the decade

The most outrageous homes of the decade. Based on your clicks

By |  

By |  

A colourful Annex cottage that’s built for entertaining

Piano Piano’s Victor Barry and his wife, photographer Nikki Leigh McKean, opened up the dark, awkward main floor into a big box of natural light | 2019
Read more

Inside YouTube star Jus Reign’s jungle-themed downtown condo

He dubbed the space “the Reignforest,” and the name stuck | 2017
Read more

Zen habitation

Salon don Ray Civello’s tranquil Rosedale retreat | 2015
Read more

Great Spaces: Trinity Bellwoods

How a young couple lucked into the perfect first pad in Trinity Bellwoods

One look at their place and you can tell: Andrea Van Leeuwen and Dan Habashi are in touch with their inner kid | 2016
Read more

Great Spaces: Jamie Metrick’s condo

All in the family

Jamie Metrick of the Elte clan raided the store’s showroom—with a little help from his family—to decorate his condo | 2013
Read more

Great Spaces: transforming an East York bungalow into a series of welcoming cubes

Transforming an East York bungalow into a series of welcoming cubes

Yannick Bisson, an actor, and his wife Shantelle, a TV writer, reoriented the house to take advantage of the southern exposure. Six huge sliding windows open onto the ravine | 2014
Read more

How two Vancouver expats turned their Summerhill Victorian into a shrine for Canadian art

Michael Simmonds, a vice-president at a private school, and, Steve Wilson, a partner at an accounting firm, turned every nook of their home into an intimate gallery space | 2019
Read more

How a CEO and a TV personality dressed up a downtown pied-à-terre

Magna International CEO Donald Walker and his wife, the reality TV personality Joan Kelley Walker’s three-storey home keeps epic bashes separate from private spaces and intimate dinners | 2017
Read more

Live-Work-Play

A laneway house in Carleton ­Village with an amazing courtyard centrepiece by Studio Juction’s husband-and-wife team Peter Tan and Christine Ho Ping Kong | 2014
Read more

How a young couple turned their quirky, charming Annex house into a light-filled sanctuary

Anisa and Ben Cubitt, an elementary school teacher and a hedge fund manager, transformed their Palmerston Boulevard home into their dream house | 2017
Read more

How a creative couple turned 3,000 square feet of old office space into a chic urban flat

Gianpiero Pugliese, the founder of Audax Architecture, and his wife, Mariya Naumov, looked to family-friendly apartments in New York and Paris for inspiration | 2017
Read more

Great Spaces: a subterranean house in Wychwood Park that got the whole neighbourhood talking

A subterranean house in Wychwood Park that got the whole neighbourhood talking

Ian MacDonald, an architect, dug into a hill so that the main floor of the old bungalow would become the top floor of the new house | 2014
Read more

East Meets King West

Film producer Niv Fichman’s 34th-floor ode to the Far East | 2015
Read more

A converted church condo in Little Italy worth a seven-year wait

Joel Prussky, a capital markets trader at BMO, and his wife, Janice Nathanson, built a home in the former rectory of a red brick Romanesque Revival | 2015
Read more

Swish Château

Lori Morris, an interior designer to the jet set, creates a plush sanctuary in the city | 2015
Read more

 

Want to show off your Great Space? We want to talk to you.

Topics: Great Spaces

 

Big Stories

City

The real cost of Doug Ford’s slash-first, think-later brand of politics

City

The woman who built Queen West

City

The 50 Most Influential Torontonians of 2019

City

Masai Ujiri is Toronto’s No. 1 most influential person

Shopping

The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Food

The future of food