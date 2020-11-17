How two Toronto brothers are simplifying the bedding industry with Benji Sleep

Ben and Mark McLean are the founders of an online “affordable luxury” bedding business that offers the softest damn sheets on the internet.

When Ben and Mark McLean moved out of their childhood home in King City to their own place downtown, the first thing they needed was new bedding. But they completely underestimated how inconvenient it was to buy items like sheets at a big-box store. Overwhelmed by all the options to choose from, they knew there had to be a better way to shop for quality bedding.

So in 2018, the brothers launched Benji Sleep, an online business with a simple mission: to provide the softest bed sheets on the internet at a fair and reasonable price, directly to your door. And with so many people looking to revamp their home decor during this pandemic, Benji’s sales have doubled since March.

“The main inspiration behind Benji Sleep was our sheer motivation to break the status quo when it came to buying bedding products,” said the brothers. “We set out to simplify the entire process by eliminating your trip to the big-box store and offering high-quality, versatile and affordable bedding, all online.”

The McLeans added, “The best way to describe our sheets is “SO. DAMN. SOFT.”

“We tried absolutely every type of sheet fabric on the market to find what was not only the softest fabric, but also the best bang for your buck,” said Mark. “Traditional cotton (percale and sateen), bamboo, silk, and even linen!”

The brothers decided on a high performance, double brushed microfiber that was designed to feel like 1500 threads per square inch, all while being hypoallergenic, wrinkle resistant and temperature regulating. The production process for Benji’s bedding also meets Oeko-Tex environmental industry standards, which ensure no harmful chemicals or contaminants are used.

“When we launched Benji, we had to start somewhere and we were lucky enough that our parents gave up their basement for our temporary storage warehouse,” said Ben. “Over the last two years, we lugged 26 tons of bed sheets up the stairs and out the door to the local post office.”

“We knew it wasn’t going to evolve over night, so we steadily worked at making our process more efficient,” added Mark.

The McLeans have since partnered with a distribution warehouse and hired a marketing team to boost their online presence. By working with expert manufacturers, the brothers were able to cut costs and pass on the savings to the customer.

“We found that the majority of companies were listing their sheets for $150-plus, with additional shipping fees,” said Mark. “It was important to us to have a target under $100 with the option for free shipping.”

Benji offers free shipping to customers who purchase a Benji bundle. They also offer a 100-night sleep trial! If you aren’t a fan of the sheets, send them back and they will refund you in full. Any returns are washed, and then donated to local charities or shelters. The entrepreneurs are very customer-oriented and have built Benji based on what customers are looking for.

“We keep things simple and love when we hear from our customers about how easy the shopping process was from start to finish,” said Ben. “Whenever we launch new colours, programs and product details, we turn to our customers for valuable feedback. Our quality speaks for itself in the reviews we receive.”

“I have never heard my husband comment on sheets before, until I put these sheets on the bed. They were that soft. 5 stars,” Stephanie – Verified buyer

The brothers are now also extremely excited to launch their “Shop today, sleep tonight”, which offers same day delivery within Toronto.

“Everyone knows the feeling of an incredible sleep. However, more often than not it’s a terrible sleep that stands out the most. We want to change that,” said Mark. “We want to ensure everyone starts their day off the right way and it all starts with a good sleep. With a 100-night sleep trial, there is no better time to give Benji a try!”

For more, visit benjisleep.com or email the McLean brothers at info@benjisleep.com