Airbnb of the Week: From $250 per night for a west-end Victorian suite dubbed the “opium den”

Address: 224 Dovercourt Rd.

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Price: From $250 per night

The place

A one-bedroom suite inside a revamped Victorian called The Darling Mansion.

The history

The house was built in 1888 for Dr. Ida Eliza Lynd, the second woman to practice medicine in Canada. The host, a DJ and bar owner, bought the place three years ago and transformed it into a quirky bed-and-breakfast, artist haven and photoshoot location. She didn’t do much in terms of renovation, instead taking care to restore original features and fill the space will all sorts of antiques and curiosities. She lives on the main floor and rents out the four second-floor bedrooms, including the “opium den,” on Airbnb. (There’s also a “Wes Anderson” suite.) The whole mansion can also be booked.

The bedroom faces Dovercourt and has a private walk-out balcony:





The bathroom has a bidet and a jacuzzi soaker tub:





Guests have access to the drawing room on the main floor. (Also there: a hula hoop, kimono collection and tickle trunk.)





The dining room features some stuffed birds and vintage art:





The foyer has a hanging egg-shaped chair:



Major perks

The house has serious stylistic cred, and has been featured in publications like Vogue Italia. It offers endless opportunities for couples to stage their own amateur shoots.

Possible deal breaker

There’s an ensuite off the bedroom, but the bathroom with the Jacuzzi tub is shared among the second-floor rentals—something that may discourage romantic bubble baths.

By the numbers

• 6,000 square-foot mansion

• 325 square-foot room

• $250 per night

• 2 guests

• 1.5 bathrooms

• 1 Jacuzzi tub

• 1 balcony