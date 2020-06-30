A toothbrush like no other

A preview of the new Oral-B iO, a totally handsome, fully interactive specimen of smart technology

The first thing that you’ll notice about the new Oral-B iO toothbrush is its entirely non-traditional design. It is beautifully sleek, comes in shades of black onyx, violet ametrine and rose quartz (also, yes, a pearly white), and is quite simply the most handsome toothbrush around.

The next thing that will strike you is the first-of-its kind digital display. It wishes you good morning with the image of a golden sun bursting over a blue sky. It lets you choose which one of seven settings you’d like to use. It counts up to two minutes, the dentist-recommended time span for optimal brushing and hygiene. And it lights up with a happy face, smiles and winks for a job well done.

Call it your personal dental hygiene cheerleader. In the burgeoning space of “mouth tech,” the iO is leading the pack. In fact, it’s been building a following ever since it was debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. It hasn’t hit the shelves yet but we’re here to give you an exclusive sneak peek.

Let’s go through the features one by one, starting with those settings. The seven available modes let you tailor your brushing goals, whether you want the iO to whiten, cater to sensitive teeth, or to complete a regular daily brushing cycle. With so many of us having limited dental care access these days, now is the time to invest in preventative maintenance, and the Oral-B iO is a great tool to help with this.

A new magnetic drive embedded in the iO’s technology provides micro-vibrations along with rotating and oscillating movements that emanate from the specially-designed round brush head; the resulting feeling is as sparkling clean as when you emerge from a visit to the dental hygienist.

A light-up ring at the top of the toothbrush will glow red if you’re using too much pressure when brushing, avoiding a common problem consumers face when using electric toothbrushes. Oral-B iO’s pressure sensor is different from that of other brushes in the market – as the green colour signals that the right amount of pressure is applied. The happy face, accordingly, comes on to tell you you’re brushing at the optimal level for oral health.

The iO also connects to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth and sends you a frequently updated progress report on your brushing time and technique. Think of it as a Fitbit for your teeth. Part of the 3-D tracking it provides is to identify more than 16 areas around your mouth and dental impression—and where the toothbrush has been effective in cleaning and where you need to direct the brush head to do a bit more work.

The whole experience is all super-quiet—no rattle, no loud hum. Just a discreet vibration. The iO sits on top of a sleek charging disc (for easy cleaning) with magnetic pressure and charges for up to 12.5 hours of battery life. And one last thing: the cool case it comes in for travelling. At last, the toothbrush fairies have brought us a tailor-made container that will slip into your overnight bag with one pleasant swoosh.

There are toothbrushes. Then there’s the Oral-B iO.

