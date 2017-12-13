Man. It’s crazy out there. Deadlines. Bills. Layoffs. Congestion, both road and nasal. That nosy neighbour, texting driver, pushy relative. Angry bosses. Angry employees. Social media. Too much government, yet not enough. A crumbling world order. NORTH KOREA. Okay, listen. We get it. Life has never been more hectic, imperilled or overwhelming. But don’t give up. Toronto, it turns out, is home to as many solutions as causes for your stressed-out existence. In the pieces listed below, we explore the best of those Zen-centric offerings. So whatever your thing is or could be—meditation, yoga, extreme fitness, superfood bingeing or something else—you’ll find it here. We can’t promise world peace. But a little inner calm isn’t a bad first step.

A Skeptic’s Guide to Self-Care

Part 1: Golden Getaways

Spas for quieting the mind, calibrating the qi and pampering the body

Part 2: Child’s Pose

Toronto’s chillest kindergartners strike a pose

Part 3: Superfoods That Don’t Suck

Twenty things that taste as good as they are

Part 4: Silent Meditation

What it’s like to go mute for 10 days: a memoir

Part 5: Feel Good, Look Better

Luxe gear to get zen in style

Part 6: Run for Your Life

Six endurance events for endorphin-chasing masochists