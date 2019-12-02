Inside Nap it Up, a new daytime napping studio for office tower workers at Yonge and Eglinton

For anyone who’s ever wished their office had a nap room, there’s finally a place to catch some midday zzz’s at Yonge and Eglinton. Nap it Up is the brainchild of Mehzabeen Rahman, a former banking advisor who dreamed up the idea while working long hours at a major bank, where her colleagues would always chat about stealing away somewhere comfortable to catch a few moments of shut-eye. She polled co-workers for pricing, floated the idea by her husband, and started looking for spaces near Eglinton station, which they liked for the plethora of office towers attached to the shopping centre and subway (so guests won’t have to go outside for their naps). They found an old office space, tore down the interior walls, painted it robin’s-egg blue and set up 13 beds, divided by curtains. Here’s a peek inside.

They chose a misty blue colour for the walls, as it helps people feel calm. Beds start at $10 for 25 minutes:

Guests can rent a bed for 25 to 85 minutes. Most are narrow twins, but a few “premium” beds are regular-sized twins:

Premium beds come with a sleeping mask, water bottle and mirror. All beds come with a lock box for valuables, and sheets are changed after every visit:

Curtains are closed when someone is napping, and they dim the lights. Mehzabeen didn’t want to make them too private: “We wanted to avoid any funny business,” she says:



There are slippers, too:

The air is infused with lavender, and there’s a white noise machine to drown out any sounds:

It goes without saying, but indoor voices are best used:

2300 Yonge St., 647-342-8627, napitup.ca.