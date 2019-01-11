Five boozy Toronto spas and barber shops

Five boozy Toronto spas and barber shops

FOR SCOTCH AND CIGARS

1The Junction shop Rod, Gun and Barbers is an ode to old-school hunting and fishing clubs, with tufted sofas, whiskey galore and occasional live band performances. The Gentleman package includes a cut, a cocktail and a stogie; high rollers can kick it up a notch with The King (single-malt scotch and a Monte Cristo). 2877 Dundas St. W., 647-350-6446, rodgunandbarbers.com.

FOR FRUITY DRINKS

2The mani-pedi palace Her Majesty’s Pleasure puts the bar in nail bar, with decor as Insta-worthy as the coolest new cocktail spot. The spa services (rejuvenating facials, full-body massages, gel manicures) are great. The drinks, like the Revenge is Passion with Tito’s, chambord, egg white and fresh pomegranate, are even better. 556 King St. W., 416-546-4991, hermajestyspleasure.ca.

FOR HIPSTER COCKTAILS

3Come to Barber and Co. for the pitch-perfect modern pompadours, stay for the secret cocktail bar in back, where a bartender known as Mr. H mixes some of the city’s most innovative tipples—the Breakfast of Champions has Wild Turkey, Cinzano Rosso, dry curaçao marmalade, coffee and tobacco bitters. The bar gets going when the barbershop closes around 8 p.m., so popping in around 7 is ideal. 89 Ossington Ave., 416-551-9707, barberandco.com.

FOR BUBBLY

4The Nail and Champagne Bar is a mani and champagne service that comes to you, with a rainbow of colour options and nail art, plus a customizable bubbly bar. French sommelier Samuel Quartier will curate a tasting menu that includes options unavailable at the LCBO. 416-992-4711, tncb.ca.

FOR BEER

5The Ritz-Carlton’s signature Blokes and Beer service is everything an evolved Bay Streeter could ask for: a full-body massage, facial purification (pores, bruh) and a “Man-E-Cure” to keep those cuticles handshake-ready. Kick back with a couple of cold ones (Mill Street Organic Lager) in the lounge area when you’re done. 181 Wellington St. W., 416-585-2500, ritzcarlton.com.