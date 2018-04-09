Please don’t call Roxy Earle plus size. “I am my own size,” says the boisterous Real Housewife of Toronto. Everything in her life, however, happens on a grand scale. Earle’s style is about getting noticed. “I like sparkle,” she says, “but I am a lot less materialistic than the show makes me look.” As a girl growing up in Etobicoke, she had the benefit of a dress-up box stocked with stage outfits, courtesy of a family friend who sang backup for Eric Clapton. Now, her style is tropical vacationista. “Anyone who knows me knows that my caftan collection is on point,” she says. Earle’s goal is to turn her social media handle, Luxurious Roxy, into a size-friendly clothing brand. Her e-store is filled with items that Earle herself buys online, like a Shahida Parides fuchsia floral caftan ($566), as a response to the deluge of social media requests she receives asking where she buys her bold clothes.

Her Current Obsessions

Roots weekender bag

“They’ve been all over the world and back with us.”

Naked Wardrobe body-con dresses

“They’re the right level of thickness, they hold you in and show off your curves in all the right ways.”

NYDJ Jeans

“It stands for Not Your Daughter’s Jeans. The fit is just amazing, and I love how they show off my figure.”

Linda Farrow sunglasses from Holly Eyewear

“These are fabulous, and expensive but amazing. I have a rose gold–plated pair.”