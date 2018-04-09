Matt Barnes remembers not just the time and place, but the precise outfit his wife, Shelley “Lady” Hayes, was wearing when his heart first skipped a beat. “It was a teal Betsey Johnson dress,” he recalls dreamily. “And it was pretty cool to meet the designer of that piece when Betsey Johnson became a client.” For Barnes, a photographer who’s snapped the likes of Drake and Buffy Saint-Marie, and Hayes, a designer and musician who creates fairy tale–calibre flower crowns for weddings and artists like Ariana Grande and Lights, style speaks volumes. “A drag queen once said I look like Little Bo Peep meets Janis Joplin,” says Hayes, “which is exactly me: fine bone china and rock and roll.” She’s passed that aesthetic boldness down to their two daughters, Goldie and Coco. “I thought I could make Goldie into a mini-me,” Barnes says, “and dress her in vintage jackets.” He smiles. “Turns out she won’t wear anything she doesn’t want to wear. She’s got a vision.”

Their Current Obsessions

Levi’s

Barnes: “I have tons of jeans—probably 60 pairs. But there’s essentially only one brand in my collection: Levi’s.”

Vintage pink silk dress

Hayes: “I stepped on it during a photo shoot and made a big hole, so I had to buy it. But I love it.”

Rocker boots

Hayes: “I was on the waiting list forever for leather boots from Spell and the Gypsy Collective. Since they came, I’ve worn them like crazy.”

Santal 33 perfume

Hayes: “I love it. It’s intoxicating, a bit unisex, and it smells like a beach, a warm breeze.”