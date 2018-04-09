As a child, whenever her parents had friends over for dinner, Kayla Seah would make a beeline for the front hall. “I was constantly trying on everyone’s shoes,” she says. “I knew that accessories make the outfit.” Now the force behind the lifestyle blog Not Your Standard, which she started weeks before moving to Berlin five years ago, Seah hasn’t shaken that philosophy: on a three-day trip to Paris this summer, she brought six pairs of shoes. “I’ve gotten very good at under-packing, but I always bring more shoes than clothes because they completely change a black dress,” she says. “I loved Berlin, even though everyone there is in Nike sneakers, and it drives me crazy.” Now back in Toronto, Seah opts for structured jackets and clean silhouettes in neutral colours—and “definitely some leather in the mix”—but she maintains she’s not answering emails or blogging in a statement heel.

Her Current Obsessions

Altuzarra Houndstooth pointed mules

“I have a thing for pointed mules. These ones are gorgeous with a pair of jeans.”

Cult Gaia Ark bag

“This wooden bag feels like I’m carrying a piece of art, and I really appreciate its structure and shape.”

Acne leather jacket

“A leather jacket goes with everything. It’s perfect for adding a bit of edge to your outfit.”

Lack of Color vintage-inspired sailor hat

“I’ve been a hat person since I was a little girl.”