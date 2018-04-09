Bismark Adomako needs only two words to describe his style: classic gentleman. The menswear stylist, who moonlights as a barber one day a week, is partial to crisp, dandy suits, but has no qualms with pairing floral button-downs with coral shorts and open-toed sandals. One day, about five years ago, he realized he was following primarily older Italian men on Instagram and decided to channel their ­sprezzatura himself. Adomako’s interest in fashion ballooned after he was nominated most stylish at his high school prom for wearing a blue striped suit with a baby blue shirt and gold tie. “I can’t lie, I was styled by my older sister, Patricia,” he says. Like many social media influencers, his Instagram is aggressively hashtagged with phrases like #dapperlydone, #beardgamestrong and #blackmenwithbeards. His impeccable style has led to partnerships with suit designer Eaden Myles and hat brand Brims Official. But the quality that makes him most like a classic gentleman: “That would be my personality,” he says.

His Current Obsessions

Suit by Eaden Myles

“Wherever I’m travelling, that’s the designer I wear most of the time.”

Steve Madden Chelsea boots

“When you put them on, they’re really comfortable. They feel a little bit like you’re in a pair of sneakers.”

Tommy Hilfiger burgundy tie

“It’s one of those ties that you can dress up or dress down.”

Black fitted pants from Zara

“If I’m looking for plain pants, it’s easy to find them at Zara, and they fit well.”