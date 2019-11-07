Fashion

Their Dockers Are Always On

Left: Steven Bolé, 27, personal trainer. He’s wearing: Dockers® Smart 360 Flex Ultimate Chino in Pembroke Blue ($79) with the Smart Tech CPO Jacket ($139) and Original Standard-Fit Chambray Button Down ($59). Right: Joshua Howard, 35, tech CEO. He’s wearing: Dockers® Smart 360 Flex Ultimate Chino in Wet Stone ($79) with the Alpha Chambray Shirt, Slim Fit ($59).

Dockers. In the 1980s, they invented the idea of dressing down for the office. They’ve given generations of men the timeless pieces that fit with their senses of style and comfort.

And, now that we’ve evolved beyond casual Fridays into cool everydays, modern men increasingly have just one sartorial goal: to glide effortlessly from day to night in an outfit that works, whatever the occasion. Ball game or bar crawl. Tasting menu or bottle service. Theatre or bowling alley.

Chunky Fair Isle Sweater ($139)

That’s where Dockers comes in again with versatile pieces like the new Smart 360 Flex Ultimate Chino, which revolutionizes the fit and feel of khakis with four-way stretch technology and comes in a range of neutrals and colours. It’s simply the perfect pant, the only one you’ll ever want to wear, and it goes with everything—jacket, chambray shirt, sweater, oxfords—in your Dockers wardrobe. Available online at Dockers.com, thebay.com and Hudson’s Bay stores. #DockersAlwayson

Smart Tech Bomber ($139) with the Standard-Fit Printed Button Down Shirt ($59),

Photographed at Convenience Restaurant and Bar in Parkdale.

