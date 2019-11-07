Their Dockers Are Always On

Dockers. In the 1980s, they invented the idea of dressing down for the office. They’ve given generations of men the timeless pieces that fit with their senses of style and comfort.

And, now that we’ve evolved beyond casual Fridays into cool everydays, modern men increasingly have just one sartorial goal: to glide effortlessly from day to night in an outfit that works, whatever the occasion. Ball game or bar crawl. Tasting menu or bottle service. Theatre or bowling alley.

That’s where Dockers comes in again with versatile pieces like the new Smart 360 Flex Ultimate Chino, which revolutionizes the fit and feel of khakis with four-way stretch technology and comes in a range of neutrals and colours. It’s simply the perfect pant, the only one you’ll ever want to wear, and it goes with everything—jacket, chambray shirt, sweater, oxfords—in your Dockers wardrobe. Available online at Dockers.com, thebay.com and Hudson’s Bay stores. #DockersAlwayson

Photographed at Convenience Restaurant and Bar in Parkdale.