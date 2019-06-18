The most stylish post-season looks from the Raptors

By the end of the NBA Finals, even the most sports-illiterate Torontonians knew their jump shots from their alley-oops. But the post-season gave us another precious gift: we got to see the Raps arrive at playoff games in all their sartorial splendour. Here are some of our favourite pre-game getups.

Kawhi kept it cozy in New Balance sneakers, plaid pants and his own Klaw-inspired hoodie:

Fred VanVleet wore a custom look from his own clothing line:

He also has a penchant for matching sweatsuits:

Spicy P repped his home country of Cameroon with this traditional outfit:

Jeremy Lin wore a shirt with a Sandra Oh quote:

Norm Powell donned a custom T-shirt with an illustration of himself as a comic book hero called the Incredible Stormin’ Norman:

Danny Green wore a sleek suit with Santa socks—because in the finals, he said, “Every Day is Christmas”:

Jodie Meeks may not have played much, but he still got all suited up:

Serge Ibaka brought some serious looks. Here he is in a Gucci belt, pink fedora and leather duster:

This red jacket was definitely weather-appropriate in chilly Toronto:

Nothing like flying in your NASA bomber:

Under that green blazer is a T-shirt with a raptor sketch:

Serge certainly knows how to mix up textures:

He clearly loves a vibrant blazer (this time there was nothing underneath). Scroll to see what everyone else wore to game six: