The most stylish post-season looks from the Raptors
By the end of the NBA Finals, even the most sports-illiterate Torontonians knew their jump shots from their alley-oops. But the post-season gave us another precious gift: we got to see the Raps arrive at playoff games in all their sartorial splendour. Here are some of our favourite pre-game getups.
Kawhi kept it cozy in New Balance sneakers, plaid pants and his own Klaw-inspired hoodie:
Fred VanVleet wore a custom look from his own clothing line:
He also has a penchant for matching sweatsuits:
Spicy P repped his home country of Cameroon with this traditional outfit:
Jeremy Lin wore a shirt with a Sandra Oh quote:
Thats a wrap for APAHM!! In the words of the amazing @iamsandraohinsta, it truly is an honor (or should I say honour🇨🇦) to be Asian!! I hope the next generation of Asian Americans never feel that their background is something to hide. Our cultures awesome and should be celebrated, not hidden or mocked. Props to @88rising and @jubileemedia and @jasonylee_ for my other APAHM outfits! Did i wear the same shoes in every photo? Yes yes I did but idc bc my all my stuffs still in Atlanta lol. See everyone for game 3 👊🏼 #asianinvasion
Norm Powell donned a custom T-shirt with an illustration of himself as a comic book hero called the Incredible Stormin’ Norman:
Danny Green wore a sleek suit with Santa socks—because in the finals, he said, “Every Day is Christmas”:
Jodie Meeks may not have played much, but he still got all suited up:
Serge Ibaka brought some serious looks. Here he is in a Gucci belt, pink fedora and leather duster:
This red jacket was definitely weather-appropriate in chilly Toronto:
Nothing like flying in your NASA bomber:
Under that green blazer is a T-shirt with a raptor sketch:
Serge certainly knows how to mix up textures:
He clearly loves a vibrant blazer (this time there was nothing underneath). Scroll to see what everyone else wore to game six: