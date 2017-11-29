Nine of Meghan Markle’s favourite Canadian brands

Nine of Meghan Markle’s favourite Canadian brands

Meghan Markle will be British royalty when she marries Prince Harry next spring, but her six years in Toronto filming Suits seem to have left a distinct impression on her: she sports a ton of Canadian clothing and accessory designers. That’s a big deal, because every outfit she sports from now on will attract global attention. Here are some of the local brands we know she loves.

So honoured to see Meghan Markle wearing our coat for her official engagement to Prince Harry. A post shared by LINE (@linethelabel) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

1. Line Knitwear. For her first official portrait with Harry, Markle wore a white wrap coat from the Toronto brand’s fall collection. Naturally, the nearly $800 item, which has already been renamed “The Meghan,” sold out instantly. Line’s website reportedly crashed under the weight of all the clicks from royalty-obsessed window shoppers. It’s not the first time Markle has worn the brand: she took one of Line’s trench coats to the Invictus Games earlier this year.

@meghanmarkle killing it in the Beaune Dress by Wilfred 👏🏽 – #royalty #princeharry #celebritystyle #feminine #celebrityfashion A post shared by Aritzia (@aritzia) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

2. Aritzia. Markle is apparently a fan of the Vancouver chain’s relatively affordable (and very relatable) apparel. At the Invictus Games, she wore a $185 maroon dress from Wilfred, one of Aritzia’s in-store brands. She’s also been spotted in a parka from TNA, another Aritzia label, while on the way to yoga.

We are so proud to be part of #CanadianBrands supported by #meghanmarkle throughout the year! 👉 Swipe right for a few of our favourites she wore this year! A post shared by Maison Birks (@maisonbirks) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

3. Birks. The actor wore a pair of the Canadian jeweller’s gold and opal earrings during the engagement photo op earlier this week.

4. Sentaler. Markle has been a fan of the brand’s coats for a while now (so is her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge). She recently stepped out in a very cozy looking, $395 gray alpaca wrap, which is currently on backorder.

5. Smythe. Underneath that alpaca wrap was a knit sweater from Toronto brand Smythe—another favourite of Kate’s, and also celebs like Halle Barry.

We ❤️ her style! #Spotted @meghanmarkle on the go in our classic down SAUNDRA-C A post shared by SOIA & KYO (@soiaandkyo) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

6. Soia and Kyo. The Montreal brand already counts A-listers like Emma Stone and Taylor Swift as fans. Markle was seen hopping off a plane in their $650 classic down coat earlier this fall, and she also wore a sportier coat by the label to a yoga class earlier this summer.

Keeping you stylish and warm while running from job to errands, to home… The work of a busy boot never ends. Discover our women's boots at Kamik.com #KamikStepOutside A post shared by Kamik (@kamikofficial) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:05am PST

7. Kamik. Torontonians will have something to celebrate if Markle manages to make rubber-soled snow boots fashionable. She was spotted wearing this $160 quilted pair by Quebec brand Kamik a few times last winter.

Who: Meghan Markle Wearing: Erdem Pre-Fall 2017 Where: attending a wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:01am PST

8. Erdem. He may live in London, but Erdem Moralioglu is from Montreal, and he’s already an apparent frontrunner in the behind-the-scenes contest to design Markle’s wedding gown. She has worn his flowy, floral designs on at least a couple occasions: once to a wedding in Jamaica, and another time for an event at the Invictus Games.

So excited to announce the exclusive fall collection I designed for @Reitmans!! More details by clicking link in my bio #MMxReitmans #fashion 💫please read my personal comments in the feed below 💫 A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 19, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

9. Reitmans. Markle was the face of the Montreal clothing chain, known for its “Reitmans, one; haute couture, zero” ads. She even designed a fall 2016 collection. (She reportedly ended her Reitmans deal earlier this year.)