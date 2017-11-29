Nine of Meghan Markle’s favourite Canadian brands
Meghan Markle will be British royalty when she marries Prince Harry next spring, but her six years in Toronto filming Suits seem to have left a distinct impression on her: she sports a ton of Canadian clothing and accessory designers. That’s a big deal, because every outfit she sports from now on will attract global attention. Here are some of the local brands we know she loves.
1. Line Knitwear. For her first official portrait with Harry, Markle wore a white wrap coat from the Toronto brand’s fall collection. Naturally, the nearly $800 item, which has already been renamed “The Meghan,” sold out instantly. Line’s website reportedly crashed under the weight of all the clicks from royalty-obsessed window shoppers. It’s not the first time Markle has worn the brand: she took one of Line’s trench coats to the Invictus Games earlier this year.
2. Aritzia. Markle is apparently a fan of the Vancouver chain’s relatively affordable (and very relatable) apparel. At the Invictus Games, she wore a $185 maroon dress from Wilfred, one of Aritzia’s in-store brands. She’s also been spotted in a parka from TNA, another Aritzia label, while on the way to yoga.
3. Birks. The actor wore a pair of the Canadian jeweller’s gold and opal earrings during the engagement photo op earlier this week.
4. Sentaler. Markle has been a fan of the brand’s coats for a while now (so is her soon-to-be sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge). She recently stepped out in a very cozy looking, $395 gray alpaca wrap, which is currently on backorder.
5. Smythe. Underneath that alpaca wrap was a knit sweater from Toronto brand Smythe—another favourite of Kate’s, and also celebs like Halle Barry.
6. Soia and Kyo. The Montreal brand already counts A-listers like Emma Stone and Taylor Swift as fans. Markle was seen hopping off a plane in their $650 classic down coat earlier this fall, and she also wore a sportier coat by the label to a yoga class earlier this summer.
7. Kamik. Torontonians will have something to celebrate if Markle manages to make rubber-soled snow boots fashionable. She was spotted wearing this $160 quilted pair by Quebec brand Kamik a few times last winter.
8. Erdem. He may live in London, but Erdem Moralioglu is from Montreal, and he’s already an apparent frontrunner in the behind-the-scenes contest to design Markle’s wedding gown. She has worn his flowy, floral designs on at least a couple occasions: once to a wedding in Jamaica, and another time for an event at the Invictus Games.
9. Reitmans. Markle was the face of the Montreal clothing chain, known for its “Reitmans, one; haute couture, zero” ads. She even designed a fall 2016 collection. (She reportedly ended her Reitmans deal earlier this year.)