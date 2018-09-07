Fashion

Inside Toronto Life and FASHION‘s annual Best Dressed party

By | Photography By Ryan Emberley |  

Some of Toronto’s most fashionable came together on September 6 to celebrate the release of Toronto Life’s eighth annual Stylebook issue, featuring the best-dressed people from across the city. The FASHION and Toronto Life event coincided with the kick off of TIFF and the closing night of Toronto Fashion Week. The Yorkville Village venue was decked out with giant silver orbs, featured photography from the issue and palm trees galore. NARS cosmetics was on-site with interactive stations for guests to get their makeup done. GlamGlow had an Instagram-worthy giant star-shaped swing.

The guests of honour looked especially stylish: drag queen Mango Sassi sported electric green makeup and celebrity chef Mark McEwan looked sharp in a well-cut blue jacket and matching tie. Canadian throat singer and cover girl Tanya Tagaq bopped around with her daughter and the eternally fashionable Viau family hung out as a crew. Les Best founder Amy Patel mingled in a fashionable short white tuxedo, while artist Ensign Broderick hid behind a swath of hair. Other celebs dropped by, including photographer Caitlin Cronenberg and some of the Real Housewives.

Throughout the evening, attendees were served mouth-watering appetizers from The Tempered Room, including oysters and an impressive selection of cheese. Bartenders poured custom Hennessy and Stoli Elit cocktails, Stoneleigh‘s sauvignon blanc and Peroni ales. Campo Viejo had a sensory station, where guests could see how tinted glasses would influence their wine-tasting experience. Not surprisingly, LG‘s instant dry-cleaning installation was a huge hit for those looking for a fresh-pressed look. Later on, guests grooved on the dance floor to hits from Drake and the Jackson Five (although no one could keep up with painter and “6ix Mom” Andrea Bolley). Guests received gift bags on departure, filled with goodies from partners including NARS Cosmetics, Uniqlo and GlamGlow.

Here are some of our favourite moments from the evening:

Drag Queen Mango Sassi, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Blogger and model Mirian Njoh, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Chef and restaurateur Mark McEwan, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Amy Patel, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Alex, Guillaume and Michael Viau, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Ken Hunt and Sarah Fulford, Toronto Life‘s publisher and editor, respectively.
Ensign Broderick (right), from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Josef Adamu (left), from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Aleksandra Jassem and Nikita Stanley of Rebel Mamas, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.
Rajni Perera, from Toronto Life‘s Best Dressed list.

More photos from the evening:

