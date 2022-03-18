This guy moved to Toronto during the pandemic. What did he find with a budget of $1,500 a month?

This guy moved to Toronto during the pandemic. What did he find with a budget of $1,500 a month?

Who: Ryan Pietrow, 25, a software development and IT operations engineer

The history: Ryan grew up in Whitby. He continued to live with his parents while studying computers and IT at Durham College. After that, he got his first job in Richmond Hill.

In 2019, Ryan landed a role in IT support at an internet advertising company, based out of a WeWork location in the Financial District. His mom also worked downtown, so the two of them would commute together, driving 20 minutes to the GO station, then travelling 45 minutes by train to Union Station.

In late 2019, Ryan’s company moved from WeWork to an office at King and Spadina, extending his commute by a 20-minute walk. Ryan considered moving out and getting a place downtown, but the cost of renting seemed too high. He figured he’d wait until he had saved up, or got a promotion at work.

When the pandemic hit, Ryan started working from home. Meanwhile, he kept an eye on rental prices online, and noticed they were trending downwards.

By late 2020, he saw more and more listings for one-bed condos, priced around $1,500 a month, and figured that rental prices had bottomed out. Plus, he got word of a promotion—with a bump in salary—coming his way in 2021. He also thought he’d need to go back to working in-person at some point, making a move to Toronto more convenient.

The hunt: Ryan began viewing apartments in late January 2021. He set his budget at $1,500—about 30 per cent of his monthly income—which he heard was a responsible amount to spend on housing costs.

He preferred a rental in a condo, but limited himself to places built after 2018, so that the lease would be protected by rent control. A building with a pool was a bonus, but he definitely wanted a gym and some outdoor space with his unit.

Location-wise, Ryan confined his search to a 20-minute walk from his office at King and Spadina. He planned to bring his car with him to drive to weekly hockey games in Markham, so in-building parking would be a bonus, but he was also willing to pay extra to rent a spot.

Between late January and early March, Ryan viewed a bunch of apartments for rent, but turned down many of them because they were close to train tracks, had little natural light, or had a Juliet balcony instead of a real outdoor space.

By late March, Ryan saw a one-bed-plus-den condo in CityPlace, listed on Kijiji for $1,700. The front door opened up into a long hallway with access to the bathroom.

The kitchen had an island with a built-in range, and plenty of cupboards with storage space. Behind the kitchen, there was an open den that Ryan thought would be perfect for his office space.

The living area and bedroom were decent sizes. And there was a spacious 150-foot balcony that faced south.

Another plus: The building was newer, built in 2001, and it had a gym, but no pool. A parking spot was available for an extra $150 a month, and he’d only be a 15-minute walk from his office.

After Ryan got home from the viewing, he called the landlord and offered him $1,600. The landlord countered with $1,650. Ryan agreed, and the place was his, with a move-in date of May 1, 2021.

The outcome: Ryan has been enjoying downtown living so far. He’s cooking for himself for the first time, and has been having fun learning new recipes through a HelloFresh subscription.

Ryan purchased a Toronto Bike Share membership and enjoyed cycling along the Lakeshore and the Martin Goodman Trail.

In the winter, he’d go for walks along the lake when it wasn’t too cold or windy. As his office was reopening, Ryan would work there a few days a week. Being in-person has been great for him so far—he enjoys chatting face-to-face with coworkers. In his free time, Ryan has been exploring the bars on King West with his friends in Toronto.

If it weren’t for the pandemic, Ryan thinks he’d still be living at home with his parents. He’s grateful to have taken advantage of lower rental prices last year, and has noticed that prices have since gone back up.

Plus, when he was living with his parents, he was saving thousands of dollars—up to $2,500—a month, since he wasn’t commuting and going out during Covid.

So, in October 2021, he purchased a one-bedroom pre-construction condo near the Pickering GO Station for $575,000 that’ll be ready in 2026. He admits he’s taken a liking to downtown Toronto living, so he’s not sure whether he’ll actually move out to Pickering in four years, but he’s keeping his options open.

Do you have an interesting real estate story? We’d love to hear it, especially if you moved to Toronto during the pandy: realestate@torontolife.com