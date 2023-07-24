Surreal Estate: $5.8 million for a Collingwood hockey haven with its own rink and Zamboni

What country estate would be complete without a steam room, a viewing gallery and bar, 11 parking spaces and 25 acres of land?

Location: Collingwood

Price: $5,850,000

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 3+1

Parking spaces: 11

Agent: Daena Allen-Noxon

The place

A one-of-a-kind two-house family estate with a sports bar, a dressing room and a 14-by-29-metre ice rink. Standing on a 25-acre lot in the ski town of Collingwood, this hockey fan’s paradise has been featured on Sportsnet’s Hometown Hockey with Ron MacLean.

The history

In 2013, a family of four built two houses on this huge property: one for living and one for leisure. They fashioned the main home as a winter chalet and built a rink in the second one to host birthday parties, friendly hockey games and fundraisers for charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada—all while celebrating the country’s favourite sport. Now that the kids have moved out, the parents are looking to sell the entire complex and downsize. Realtor Daena Allen-Noxon has fielded several calls from families with hockey-playing kids and even a few from hockey academies looking for new training facilities. “The scarcity of ice time in Ontario adds to the property’s appeal,” says Allen-Noxon. Related: $3.9 million for a Huntsville home with a unique, award-winning design The tour The main house borders the Osler Bluff Ski Club and has access to a network of forested trails for skiing and snowshoeing. It has a sprawling front deck and an attached garage.

The foyer serves as a mudroom for snowy boots and leads to the powder room.

Moving down the hall reveals the living room. The owners placed their dining table here to watch evening hockey games on that big-screen TV above the fireplace.

Here’s the kitchen, which comes with stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, a marble peninsula and a bespoke hanging hood fan.

This reverse view shows off the custom oak cabinets, which accommodate a second sink and a coffee station.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The main suite overlooks the front yard.

This is the main bathroom, equipped with an elevated marble tub flanked by corner windows and a glass shower with a rainfall head.

Another bedroom features a massive bunk bed unit.

The home also has a finished basement with a fireplace, a guest bedroom and, yes, another giant TV.

The adjacent games room leads to the manicured side yard and deck via french doors.

Here’s a view of the entire property. Next up: an inside look at the leisure house up the path.

The leisure house’s crown jewel is its wood-and-polyethylene rink—covered with ice in the winter and transformed into a pickleball court for the summer.

Guests can take in games from this viewing gallery with its own kitchen, bar, TV and stone fireplace.

Another view of the gallery.

Above the rink is a dramatic loft with a wall-to-wall couch, an 80-inch TV and a ping-pong table as well as a gabled recess that currently holds an office.

Post-game, players can relax in this state-of-the-art steam room.

Here, even the bathrooms are peak Canadiana.

Next to the rink are a few essential amenities: a stainless steel fridge for Gatorade and a pinball machine to loosen up pre-game.

The owners built a full dressing room, with rubber floors for skates and enough stations to host an entire hockey team.

And, yes, the place comes with a brand-new Zamboni.

