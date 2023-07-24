Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $5.8 million for a Collingwood hockey haven with its own rink and Zamboni

Surreal Estate: $5.8 million for a Collingwood hockey haven with its own rink and Zamboni

What country estate would be complete without a steam room, a viewing gallery and bar, 11 parking spaces and 25 acres of land?

By |  

By |  

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: dressing room

Location: Collingwood
Price: $5,850,000
Bedrooms: 3+1
Bathrooms: 3+1
Parking spaces: 11
Agent: Daena Allen-Noxon

The place

A one-of-a-kind two-house family estate with a sports bar, a dressing room and a 14-by-29-metre ice rink. Standing on a 25-acre lot in the ski town of Collingwood, this hockey fan’s paradise has been featured on Sportsnet’s Hometown Hockey with Ron MacLean.

The history

In 2013, a family of four built two houses on this huge property: one for living and one for leisure. They fashioned the main home as a winter chalet and built a rink in the second one to host birthday parties, friendly hockey games and fundraisers for charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada—all while celebrating the country’s favourite sport.

Now that the kids have moved out, the parents are looking to sell the entire complex and downsize. Realtor Daena Allen-Noxon has fielded several calls from families with hockey-playing kids and even a few from hockey academies looking for new training facilities. “The scarcity of ice time in Ontario adds to the property’s appeal,” says Allen-Noxon.

Related: $3.9 million for a Huntsville home with a unique, award-winning design

The tour

The main house borders the Osler Bluff Ski Club and has access to a network of forested trails for skiing and snowshoeing. It has a sprawling front deck and an attached garage. 

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: facade

The foyer serves as a mudroom for snowy boots and leads to the powder room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: foyer

Moving down the hall reveals the living room. The owners placed their dining table here to watch evening hockey games on that big-screen TV above the fireplace.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: living room

Here’s the kitchen, which comes with stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage, a marble peninsula and a bespoke hanging hood fan.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: kitchen

This reverse view shows off the custom oak cabinets, which accommodate a second sink and a coffee station.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: kitchen storage

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The main suite overlooks the front yard.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: main suite

This is the main bathroom, equipped with an elevated marble tub flanked by corner windows and a glass shower with a rainfall head.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: bathroom

Another bedroom features a massive bunk bed unit.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: bedroom

The home also has a finished basement with a fireplace, a guest bedroom and, yes, another giant TV.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: basement

The adjacent games room leads to the manicured side yard and deck via french doors.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: games room

Here’s a view of the entire property. Next up: an inside look at the leisure house up the path.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: aerial view

The leisure house’s crown jewel is its wood-and-polyethylene rink—covered with ice in the winter and transformed into a pickleball court for the summer.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: rink

Guests can take in games from this viewing gallery with its own kitchen, bar, TV and stone fireplace.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: viewing gallery

Another view of the gallery.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: bar

Above the rink is a dramatic loft with a wall-to-wall couch, an 80-inch TV and a ping-pong table as well as a gabled recess that currently holds an office.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: office

Post-game, players can relax in this state-of-the-art steam room.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: steam room

Here, even the bathrooms are peak Canadiana.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: leisure house bathroom

Next to the rink are a few essential amenities: a stainless steel fridge for Gatorade and a pinball machine to loosen up pre-game.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: pre-game amenities

The owners built a full dressing room, with rubber floors for skates and enough stations to host an entire hockey team.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: dressing room

And, yes, the place comes with a brand-new Zamboni.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Collingwood Hockey Home: Zamboni

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].

Topics: Collingwood Pickleball Real Estate Surreal Estate Toronto

 

Big Stories

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok&#8217;s reigning influencer
Deep Dives

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok’s reigning influencer

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto&#8217;s public transit disaster
Deep Dives

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto’s public transit disaster

&#8220;At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming&#8221;
Deep Dives

“At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming”

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt
Deep Dives

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos