New Urban Townhomes Coming to North York in Mattamy’s Hounslow Station

Soon you can live in Toronto’s sought-after North York neighbourhood in a new Mattamy home in Hounslow Station. Located south of Finch and just west of Yonge, Mattamy’s new Urban Townhomes will have you living with the best of the city right at your doorstep. Surrounded by restaurants and retailers, as well as the TTC, GO Transit, and several major highways, these contemporary Urban Townhomes are perfect for those who still want the excitement of city living, without having to sacrifice the luxury of space.

You’ll quickly fall in love with the open-concept designs, and how easily life can flow from one room to the next. And with Mattamy’s Architect’s Choice Options, you’re also free to personlize your new home’s floorplan. Features such as an extra bedroom or a Chef’s Kitchen are just a couple of unique options you’ll have the ability to choose from, and Mattamy’s state-of-the-art Design Studio allows you to select the finishes that best reflect your personal taste.

With Hounslow Station being just minutes away from Yonge Street, you’ll certainly take advantage of everything this famous stretch of Toronto has to offer. Brimming with eateries and retailers from all corners of the world, experience firsthand the variety and quality Toronto is renowned for. And if you ever want a break from dining and shopping, you can always catch a movie at North York Centre, go ice skating at Mel Lastman Square, or take a stroll through one of the many picturesque parks nearby.

There are also a number of great schools located in the neighbourhood, ranging from JK to High School, as well as community centres, the Douglas Snow Aquatic Centre, the North York Public Library, and many other convenient amenities you expect when living in the city.

You’ll also be living in close proximity to multiple transit lines and several major highways, allowing you to travel in and out of the city with ease. Hop on the TTC at Finch Subway Station and get downtown for work or play in approximately 30 minutes. And with a GO Transit station nearby, as well as convenient access to highways 401, 400, 404, & 407, you’re free to travel anywhere in the GTA and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a modern Urban Townhome in one of Toronto’s most fantastic neighbourhoods. Enjoy the excitement and amenities of the city in a new home that was designed to complement how you live. All of which is being brought to you by North America’s largest home builder with nearly 40 years of experience building over 90,000 homes.

To learn more about Hounslow Station, visit www.mattamyhomes.com today.