Sale of the Week: The East York home that proves two lots are sometimes better than one
Address: 99B Memorial Park Avenue
Neighbourhood: East York
Agent: Rebecca Gikas, Royal LePage Realty, Brokerage
The property
One half of a newly severed lot just north of the Danforth.
The history
The agent’s brother-in-law bought the property in 2016 for under a million. Then he teamed up with a partner to sever it into two lots. They spent roughly $200 per square foot building this detached house on one of those parcels of land.
Here’s the foyer:
The living and dining areas are combined:
Here’s a closer look at the kitchen:
There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one has a skylight:
And here’s another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
And the master ensuite:
There’s a rec room in the basement:
And here’s the backyard:
The fate
The buyer is a lawyer who’s upsizing from another East York home. She was attracted to the contemporary architecture, which is still relatively uncommon in the neighbourhood.
The sale
The selling agent underpriced the home to generate interest, and it worked: there were about 30 showings, and the property ended up selling before offer day. The neighbouring property, at 99A, went up for sale soon after. It sold for $1,365,000 to some buyers who were among the first to tour 99B.
By the numbers
• $1,350,000
• $6,200 in taxes (approximately)
• 2,100 square feet (including the basement)
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 days on MLS
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 parking spaces