Sale of the Week: The $2-million Kingsway home that proves some bully bidders won’t be denied

Sale of the Week: The $2-million Kingsway home that proves some bully bidders won’t be denied

Listed At $1,599,000 Sold For $1,950,000

Address: 93 Strath Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Kingsway

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,055,000, in 2012







The property

A cottage-style home in the Kingsway area with a finished basement, four bedrooms and a spacious backyard.

The history

The home was built in 1940. A later set of owners expanded the small interior by digging out and finishing the basement, providing an extra 1,100 square feet of living space. The semi-retired sellers plan to downsize into a smaller home elsewhere in the city.

The living room, at the front of the house, has a giant bay window with leaded glass:

Here’s the dining room:

The kitchen walls are covered in trendy subway tile:

And there’s more of that tile in the powder room:

There are two bedrooms on the main floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The master bedroom is the only thing on the second floor:

It has an ensuite bathroom:

The basement rec room has a wood-burning fireplace:

The basement also has a little office space:

And a fourth bedroom:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyer is a real estate agent, who represented herself and her husband.

The sale

The sellers didn’t want to entertain any bully offers. Even so, there were inquiries almost as soon as the property was listed. The agent had planned to hold off bids for six days, but one suitor was insistent. She made a bully offer on day one and increased her bid three times over the next three days until the sellers could no longer refuse. They accepted $351,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,950,000

• 8,148.19 in taxes (2017)

• 2,667 square feet (including the lower level)

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 days on MLS

• 3 bathrooms