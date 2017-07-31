Sale of the Week: The $3.55-million Forest Hill property that proves it’s possible to get a house for under asking price

Sale of the Week: The $3.55-million Forest Hill property that proves it’s possible to get a house for under asking price

Listed At $3,995,000 Sold For $3,550,000

Address: 89 Dunloe Road

Neighbourhood: Forest Hill

Agent: Julie Gofman and Roman Gofman, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $765,000, in 2000







The property

A four-bedroom home across the street from one of the most desirable public schools in the city.

Here’s the view from the front door. The floors are maple:

The living room:

The dining room:

And the kitchen and breakfast area:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

This one is set up as an office:

Here’s the master bedroom:

And the master ensuite:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

And quite a bit of space in the backyard:

The history

Six years ago, the sellers took the house down to the studs for a total renovation, thinking they’d stay for many years. But when the husband sold his company and was invited to work in Florida, they decided to list and move south.

The fate

The buyers, a couple from Montreal with two children, moved in last month. One of the biggest selling points was being across from Forest Hill P.S.

The sale

The sellers listed at $3.995 million, but the market had already started to cool, and buyers weren’t having it. After almost a month, there was one offer, for $445,000 under asking. Keen to get the sale over with, the sellers decided to accept.

By the Numbers

• $3,550,000

• $13,298.52 in taxes (2016)

• 2,000 square feet

• 28 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms