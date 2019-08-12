Sale of the Week: The east-end semi that gained more than $500,000 in value after a reno

Address: 85 Kingsmount Park Road

Neighbourhood: Woodbine

Agent: Melanie Wright, Union Realty Brokerage, Inc.

Previously sold for: $800,000, in 2018, prior to renovations

Listed at: $999,900

Sold for: $1,335,000

The property

A newly renovated three-bedroom semi, with a shared drive and luxurious finishes.

The history

When the seller bought the semi-detached property less than a year ago, it was being sold in as-is condition. With an eye to flipping the house, he gutted the place and undertook an extensive renovation that included exposing the original brick, vaulting the ceiling in the master bedroom and building a custom kitchen with Thor appliances.

The front door opens directly into the living area:

And here’s the dining area and kitchen:

A closer look at the kitchen:

A wall of exposed brick makes for a trendy visual centrepiece:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has more of that brick:

The bedrooms all share this bathroom:

There’s a second kitchen in the basement:

And also a rec room:

And here’s the back patio:

The fate

The buyers are a couple moving up from a condo who fell in love with the neighbourhood and the home’s renovations.

The sale

The house was fully staged to complement the reno, and the agent priced it below the million-dollar mark to lure in budget-conscious buyers. (Houses in this leafy enclave often sell for well over asking.) After 10 days on the market, including a busy open house weekend and several showings, there were multiple bids on offer night. The seller accepted the highest one, for $335,100 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,335,000

• $4,185.05 in taxes (2019)

• 2,000 square feet (including the basement)

• 10 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 shared driveway

• 0 parking private parking spots