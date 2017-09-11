Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million Weston home that shows the effects of this summer’s market slump

Listed At $1,699,900 Sold For $1,584,000

Address: 84 Wendell Avenue

Neighbourhood: Weston

Agents: Sam Valentini and Paula Carrascalao, Re/Max Premier Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $435,000, in 2012, prior to a rebuild







The property

A hobbyist’s dream home, located between the 400 and the Humber River.

The history

The seller, who works as a site supervisor for a residential builder, built this house from the ground up four years ago, complete with a double-height detached garage for his hobby: working on old cars. But when there were health issues in the family, he and his wife decided to downsize to a bungalow.

Here’s the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The basement is finished, and there’s a fifth bedroom down here:

The seller built a giant detached garage to serve as his workshop:

Here’s what it looks like inside:

The fate

The buyers are a family who liked the fact that the house won’t require much work. The ample parking and storage was a bonus. They took possession on July 31.

The sale

The house was listed for sale just after the foreign buyers’ tax was announced, which deterred bidders. After 24 days, there was just one offer, for $115,000 under asking. It wasn’t ideal, but the seller decided to accept. He had snagged his new bungalow for under $900,000, so he still came out ahead.

By the numbers

• $1,584,000

• $6,597.66 in taxes (2017)

• 3,200 square feet above ground

• 1,500-square-foot basement

• 24 days on MLS

• 10 parking spaces

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms