Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million Wallace-Emerson row house that sold in two days

By | Photography By Metroviews |  

Listed At
$889,000
Sold For
$1,120,000

Address: 72 Northumberland Street
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Kate Watson, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $365,000, in 2008, prior to a renovation

 
 

The property

A three-bedroom Victorian row house near Ossington subway station.

The history

The sellers are arts and entertainment entrepreneurs who bought the place more than 10 years ago and slowly renovated it. They’re now moving to Montreal.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen has lots of subway tile:

There are three bedrooms. Here’s one of them:

This one is set up as an office:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The basement has some built-in seating:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are filmmakers and first-time homeowners who are expecting their first child. They made a preemptive offer accompanied by a letter in which they professed their love for the house and the neighbourhood.

The sale

The sellers’ agent listed the home for well under market value to attract interest. After just two days, the sellers accepted the buyers’ offer for $231,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,120,000
• $3,540 in taxes
• 1,922 square feet (including the basement)
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 days on MLS
• 2 bathrooms
• 0 parking spaces

