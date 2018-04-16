Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million townhouse that listed for less than it sold for two years ago

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million townhouse that listed for less than it sold for two years ago

By | Photography By Vincent Garrick/VR Listing |  

By | Photography By Vincent Garrick/VR Listing |  

Listed At
$899,000
Sold For
$1,115,000

Address: 710 St. Clarens Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Stella McCollum, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Brokerage, Ltd.
Previously sold for: $910,000, in 2016
 
 
 

The property

A three-bedroom freehold townhouse in the rapidly developing Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood.

The history

The sellers bought the property in 2016, but now they’re moving out of the country for work. The house was built six years ago.

Here’s the exterior:

The dining area:

The kitchen:

The house has three bedrooms. One of them is set up as an office:

Another bedroom:

And the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The fate

The buyers were attracted to the townhouse for its mix of privacy and community. It’s a freehold home, but owners of the townhouses in the complex all contribute to a fund for upkeep of the grounds. There’s no backyard, but there is a balcony and a private rooftop patio.

The sale

Not wanting to give potential buyers sticker shock, the sellers listed the house for under $900,000—less than they paid in 2016. There was one preemptive offer, for more than $200,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,110,000
• $4,462 in taxes (approximately)
• 1,577 square feet
• 6 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 parking spot

The Hunt

Topics: Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week Wallace-Emerson

 

More Sales of the Week

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.25-million Annex home that shows there’s no shame in a price drop

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million Woodbine-Lumsden home that shows the value of a flip

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million Trinity Bellwoods property that’s two homes for the price of one

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $4.3-million Cliffcrest mansion that proves luxury buyers can live in Scarborough

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2-million house that shows what an unrenovated heritage home is worth

Houses

Sale of the Week: The $6.3-million modern Oakville home that proves fabulous mini-mansions can be tough to sell