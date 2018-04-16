Sale of the Week: The $1.1-million townhouse that listed for less than it sold for two years ago
Address: 710 St. Clarens Avenue
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson
Agent: Stella McCollum, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Brokerage, Ltd.
Previously sold for: $910,000, in 2016
The property
A three-bedroom freehold townhouse in the rapidly developing Wallace-Emerson neighbourhood.
The history
The sellers bought the property in 2016, but now they’re moving out of the country for work. The house was built six years ago.
Here’s the exterior:
The dining area:
The kitchen:
The house has three bedrooms. One of them is set up as an office:
Another bedroom:
And the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:
The fate
The buyers were attracted to the townhouse for its mix of privacy and community. It’s a freehold home, but owners of the townhouses in the complex all contribute to a fund for upkeep of the grounds. There’s no backyard, but there is a balcony and a private rooftop patio.
The sale
Not wanting to give potential buyers sticker shock, the sellers listed the house for under $900,000—less than they paid in 2016. There was one preemptive offer, for more than $200,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,110,000
• $4,462 in taxes (approximately)
• 1,577 square feet
• 6 days on MLS
• 3 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 1 parking spot