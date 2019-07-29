Sale of the Week: The $1.4-million Junction home that proves sometimes you’ve got to sell it yourself

Address: 66 Annette Street

Neighbourhood: The Junction

Agent: Solomon Misghina, Smart Choice Realty Solutions Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $330,000, in 2005, prior to renovations

Listed at: $1,399,000

Sold for: $1,425,000

The property

A renovated 1871 Victorian near Keele and Dundas.

The history

The seller is a real estate agent who moved to the Junction in 2005, years before gentrification brought the likes of Playa Cabana, Starbucks and Freshii to the neighbourhood. He got married and started raising his first kid in this house, which he began renovating extensively in 2013. The 20-foot-high atrium in the dining room was inspired by a Moroccan hotel. Now the seller’s family is upsizing into a detached home in midtown.

The living room has a wall of exposed brick:

Here’s the dining area:

The sunroom has an overhead door that opens onto the backyard:

Here’s the atrium:

There’s an office on the second floor:

The office has a private terrace:

The master bedroom is also up here:

And here’s the main bathroom:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

The view from the rear:

The fate

The buyer is an executive in the tech industry. After living in Mississauga for years, he wanted a more downtown-focused lifestyle. He appreciated the renovations and the close proximity to High Park.

The sale

The seller listed the home himself after several real estate agents failed to sell the property at asking prices as high as $1,499,000. He set the price at $1,399,000 earlier this month and got two offers. He accepted the higher one.

By the numbers

• $1,425,000

• $5,600 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,103 square feet (including the basement)

• 11 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1-car garage