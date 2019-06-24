Sale of the Week: The $3.8-million Baby Point mini-mansion that took a year to sell

Sale of the Week: The $3.8-million Baby Point mini-mansion that took a year to sell

Address: 57 Baby Point Crescent

Neighbourhood: Humberside

Agents: Jim Burtnick and Richard Silver, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $2,800,000, in 2010, prior to renovations

Listed at: $3,988,000

Sold for: $3,820,000

The property

A large, four-bedroom home on the Humber River, with an indoor pool in the basement.

The history

The sellers bought the house for under $3 million in 2010 and then did extensive renovations, including a kitchen upgrade in 2012. Now, with their adult children living elsewhere, they’ve decided to downsize.

The mudroom is so sleek that it’s hard to imagine actually getting mud on it:

The living room has a curving bank of windows:

The dining room has some decorative plasterwork on the ceiling:

And there’s a cozy study:

The kitchen is pretty big:

The den, on the second floor, has cathedral ceilings:

There are also three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has direct balcony access:

And a walk-in closet:

And an ensuite bathroom:

There’s another bedroom on the third floor:

The third-floor bathroom has a wild colour scheme:

There’s a rec room in the basement:

But who cares about a rec room when there’s also an indoor pool:

The fate

The buyers were looking for a good neighbourhood for raising a child. The upscale Baby Point enclave offers privacy and recreation, with access to the Humber River trail.

The sale

The home was originally listed for sale in the spring of 2018 for more than $4.2 million, but it failed to move, and the sellers eventually hired a different brokerage. They brought in a professional declutterer, a stager, a painter and a new photographer, and they dropped the asking price by $262,000. When they relisted, in March, there were a few offers, but the sellers held out for more money, which they finally got in June.

Get real estate news and gossip in your inbox Thanks for signing up! Sign up to get The Hunt, our weekly newsletter about the real estate market Now, check your inbox to complete your subscription SIGN ME UP Go! We won't ever use your email address for anything else GET MORE NEWSLETTERS Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.

By the numbers

• $3,820,000

• $21,083 in taxes (approximately)

• 7,733 square feet (including the basement)

• 84 days on MLS (in 2019)

• 7 bathrooms

• 6 parking spaces

• 4 bedrooms

• 2-car garage