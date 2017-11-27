Sale of the Week: The $4.6 million Bridle Path home that shows decades-old architecture can still go over asking

Listed At $4,200,000 Sold For $4,580,000

Address: 5 Shady Oaks Crescent

Neighbourhood: The Bridle Path

Agents: Barry Cohen and Justin Cohen, RE/MAX Realtron Barry Cohen Homes Inc., Brokerage





The property

A sunny five-bedroom home near the Bridle Path, steps from Sunnybrook Park and Stables.

The house is built around an octagonal courtyard with a Japanese maple tree:

Here’s the family room:

And the kitchen:

It’s attached to the dining room:

The living room has a metallic feel:

As does the master bedroom. It’s one of five in the house:

There’s a billiards room on the lower level (and an exercise room, visible in the mirror):

There’s another lounge area downstairs:

And here’s the pool out back:

The history

The home was designed by architect Sheldon Rosen in 1968, and the sellers bought it in 1974. They’ve lived there ever since, making some alterations to modernize the interior. Now that their children are adults, they’re downsizing to a condo elsewhere in the city.

The fate

Though Barry Cohen Homes advertised the property as a lot where someone could build their “dream home,” the buyer is expected to live in the home as it is—at least for now. A rebuild may still happen at some point in time.

The sale

The agents thought a $4.2-million asking price would appeal to buyers who wanted to build on the lot right away, as well as those who were looking to move in. They held back offers for seven days and received four offers.

By the numbers

• $4,580,000

• $14,948 in taxes

• 5,500 square feet (including the lower level)

• 8 parking spots

• 7 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms

• 2-car garage