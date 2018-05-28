Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million Hillcrest home with rental potential

Listed At $1,999,900 Sold For $2,157,000

Address: 46 Oakwood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Hillcrest

Agent: Monte Burris, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,525,000, in 2016





The property

A six-bedroom 1914 stone home located just south of St. Clair Avenue.

The history

The stonework on the walls of the home is reminiscent of nearby Casa Loma, which was built around the same time. Among its more interesting features: a secret tunnel leading from the garage to the garden.

The home has been renovated several times, including by the sellers, who turned the third floor into a separate in-law suite. The basement is also set up as a separate suite.

Here’s the dining room:

The living room has a fireplace:

Here’s the kitchen:

A curved staircase leads to the second floor:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. This one is being used as a den. It gets its rounded shape from the house’s turret-like protrusion:

Here’s one of the bedrooms:

And another:

All the second-floor bedrooms share this bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The third-floor suite has its own kitchen:

And a living area with access to a private balcony:

The dining area is in the turret:

And here’s the bedroom:

The basement doesn’t have drywalled ceilings, but it is otherwise a complete living unit:

The giant stack of books seems kinda impractical:

There’s a pergola in the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are parents of teenage children. They liked the fact that the third floor and lower level of the home can serve as private units for the kids, or as rental units after the kids move out.

The sale

The property was marketed both to potential landlords and to families. There were two offers. The sellers went with the higher one.

By the numbers

• $2,157,000

• $6,758.73 (2017)

• 4,493 square feet (including the lower level)

• 9 days on MLS

• 6 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms