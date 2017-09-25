Sale of the Week: The $1.7-million Bloor West Village house that shows it never hurts to drum up some hype
Address: 457 Glenlake Avenue
Neighbourhood: Bloor West Village
Agent: Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage
The property
A four-bedroom midcentury home in the west end.
The history
The sellers lived in this home for 15 years. Throughout that time, they meticulously landscaped the backyard. They also updated the bathrooms and flooring, and recently renovated the kitchen before putting the place on the market.
Here’s the entrance:
The living room:
And the family room, with a sliding door to the backyard:
The dining room:
And the newly refinished kitchen:
There are four bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:
And another:
And another:
And here’s the master bedroom:
All four bedrooms share this hallway bathroom:
The basement has wainscotting:
There’s another bedroom down here:
And also a rec room:
The view from behind:
The fate
The buyers are a family already living in the High Park area, who were in search of a larger home. This place’s ample driveway and garage were big selling points. They snagged a quick closing, and will move in within a month.
The sale
The agent ran a seven day “coming soon” marketing campaign before listing the property, which helped drum up extra interest. There were 70 showings, and more than 110 groups attended the open houses. Eight offers came in after a week on the market. The sellers accepted the highest, at almost $330,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $1,728,000
• $6,948.96 in taxes (2016)
• 1,907 square feet
• 965-square-foot lower level
• 7 days on MLS
• 4 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms