Sale of the Week: The $1.85-million Lytton Park house that proves the market hasn’t cooled off completely

Listed At $1,295,000 Sold For $1,861,600

Address: 33 Edgecombe Avenue

Neighbourhood: Lytton Park

Agent: Andre Kutyan and Robert Greenberg, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,218,000, in 2013







The property

An Avenue Road home that managed to rack up an impressive selling price, despite a cooling market.

The history

The sellers bought this home a little more than three years ago. They refinished the basement, updated the bathrooms, and opened up the main floor. They didn’t intend to flip the property, but when they saw an opportunity to move elsewhere in the neighbourhood, they decided to list.

Here’s the entrance:

The living room, with a wood-burning fireplace:

The dining room:

And the kitchen:

The family room has a skylight:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

Another bedroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

And the master bedroom’s walk-in closet:

All three bedrooms share this bathroom:

The basement is finished:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers, a couple from Richmond Hill, work downtown and wanted to shorten their commute. They also liked the school district and the family-friendly street. They’ll take possession the middle of September.

The sale

The house was listed not long after home prices started to falter, in April and May. A nearby home had been listed at $1.85 and sat for weeks with no bites, so the agent decided to list as low as possible to spark interest. The tactic worked: there were 17 offers. After one round of improvements, the sellers accepted the highest bid, for more than $550,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,861,600 sale price

• $6,536.87 in taxes (2017)

• 2,000 square feet

• 6 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 bathrooms