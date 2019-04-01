Sale of the Week: The $2.2-million Willowdale home that proves the first offer is sometimes the best

Address: 325 Hollywood Avenue

Neighbourhood: Willowdale

Agent: Pedram Hosseinzadeh, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $250,000, in 1998, prior to a rebuild

Listed at: $2,698,000

Sold for: $2,200,000

The property

A 4,000-square-foot home with tons of windows.

The history

The house was built in 1999 by Vancouver architect Farouk Noormohamed for a couple who, the year before, had bought the bungalow that originally stood on this lot. They lived here for almost two decades before deciding to downsize.

Here’s the entry:

There’s a living area at the front of the house:

The dining area:

And there’s a giant sunroom:

Here’s the family room:

And the kitchen:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom:

The basement has another bedroom and an office area:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a couple who like the home’s design enough that they plan to keep it the way it is. They have two kids, so the property’s close proximity to two public schools is an added benefit.

The sale

The house was listed in September for $2,888,000 and originally sold for $2,530,000. But then the buyer backed out of the purchase. The house was re-listed in November. Although the sellers ended up accepting an offer almost $700,000 under their initial ask, the agent says the sale price is still in line with neighbourhood norms.

By the numbers

• $2,200,000

• $10,321 in taxes

• 4,000 square feet (including the basement)

• 188 days on MLS

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 parking spaces

• 4 bedrooms