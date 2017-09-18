Sale of the Week: The $2.7-million Forest Hill house that proves bully bidders love a low asking price

Listed At $1,995,000 Sold For $2,700,000

Address: 320 Rosemary Road

Neighbourhood: Forest Hill

Agent: Andre Kutyan, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage







The property

An original Forest Hill home with a zany, artistic interior.

The history

The seller has lived in the home for more than fifty years. Now, she’s moving into a retirement complex. Her daughters helped her clear out the house, but some of her decorative touches remain.

The exterior is a little tough to make out through all these trees:

Here’s the living and dining area on the main floor:

The kitchen has some checkerboard tile going on:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. The walls up here could definitely some TLC:

Here’s the master bedroom. The leaded glass and chandelier give the faintest impression of how this place must have looked when all the seller’s stuff was still here:

Another bedroom:

And another:

All three bedrooms share this extremely frilly bathroom:

The third floor is mostly unfinished attic space, but there’s a third bedroom up here:

And also a bathroom with a clawfoot tub and some serious pinkness:

The basement is partially finished:

And here’s the backyard:

The fate

The buyers are a family who live nearby. They haven’t decided exactly what to do with the home. They’ll either renovate it straight away, or do minor repairs and move in for the time being while they consider their options.

The sale

The agent priced the home at what he thought was about 30 per cent below market value, in a bid to generate lots of attention. The seller was willing to entertain pre-emptive offers, so when the buyers showed up with a bully offer more than $700,000 over asking, it was an easy decision. The property sold the same day it was listed.

By the numbers

• $2,700,000

• $10,491.60 in taxes (2017)

• 2,956 square feet

• 4 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms