Sale of the Week: The $6.3-million modern Oakville home that proves fabulous mini-mansions can be tough to sell

Listed At $6,850,000 Sold For $6,300,000

Address: 316 Morrison Road

Neighbourhood: Oakville

Agents: Don Goodale, Brad Miller and Bronwen Cockcroft, Goodale Miller Team, Century 21 Miller Real Estate, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $1,176,000, in 2007, prior to a rebuild



The property

A lavish five-bedroom mini-mansion a few minutes from the lake.

The history

The sellers tore a previous home down in 2014 and built this massive structure in its place. They took inspiration from their frequent trips to coastal cities in the U.S., which is why the house has a distinct Miami Vice flare. They’ve decided to downsize now that their three children have grown up.

The family room has extra-high ceilings:

Here’s the dining area:

The kitchen has Miele appliances and an elm breakfast bar:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor, all with ensuite bathrooms. Here’s one:

And another:

And another:

The master bedroom has automated blinds and a private balcony:

The door to the balcony is by the bathtub in the master ensuite:

The basement has a giant wine cellar:

And a media room:

And a fifth bedroom:

The backyard has a resort-like setup, complete with a covered sitting area with a hot tub:

And of course there’s a pool:

The fate

The buyers come from PEI, and they had been intrigued by this property for some time. They were attracted to the area’s coveted school district, as well as the home’s modern design—a rare find in Oakville.

The sale

It’s the biggest sale in all of Oakville so far this year, and easily the most expensive home in a neighbourhood where most have sold for under $3 million. The sellers received one offer after originally listing (and re-listing) the home for more than $7 million in 2017.

By the numbers

• $6,300,000

• $27,445 in taxes

• 5,000 square feet

• 9 bathrooms

• 5 bedrooms