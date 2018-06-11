Houses

Sale of the Week: The $2.7-million Birchcliff home that attracted two bully bids

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Listed At
$2,395,000
Sold For
$2,700,000

Address: 30 Fallingbrook Crescent
Neighbourhood: Birchcliff
Agent: Victor Foo, Keller Williams Referred Urban, Trust Realty Group, Brokerage
Previously sold for: $2,375,000, in 2016
 
 
 

The property

A five-bedroom home near the Toronto Hunt Club.

The history

The sellers own multiple properties. Recently, another home in an upscale part of North York caught their eye, so they decided to move.

The living room has more than enough space for your grand piano, sousaphone and/or pipe organ:

There’s also a family room at the back of the house:

Next to the family room is the dining area:

And here’s the kitchen:

There are four bedrooms on the second floor. This one is set up as an office:

Here’s another bedroom:

And another:

Those three bedrooms share this hallway bathroom:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master ensuite is small but functional:

There’s a basement rec room:

And a serviceable wine cellar:

The garage is lined with cedar planks, which should help keep the Porsche smelling fresh:

A stone back patio should keep landscaping maintenance to a minimum:

The fate

The buyers are approaching retirement and were attracted to the quiet, tree-lined street, one of only a few cul-de-sacs in the area. The house is move-in ready, with the most recent round of renovations completed in 2010.

The sale

The sellers rejected a bully bid four days before the offer date—but then, two days later, there was another, for more than $300,000 over asking. They accepted.

By the numbers

• $2,700,000
• $9,733 in taxes (approximately)
• 3,390 square feet (including the basement)
• 6 days on MLS
• 5 bedrooms
• 4 bathrooms

Topics: birchcliff Homes housing Housing Market sale of the week

 

