Sale of the Week: The $2.3-million Stonegate house that proves high-end sellers sometimes need to accept below asking
Address: 29 Avon Park Drive
Neighbourhood: Stonegate
Agent: Arta Dawkins, RE/MAX Professionals Inc., Brokerage
Previously sold for: $800,000, in 2016, before a rebuild
The property
A spacious new-build on a corner lot near Queensway Park.
The history
The sellers are a young family with children who bought the property in 2016, then tore down an existing house and built this one. It wasn’t intended to be a flip: they planned to live here, but their family circumstances changed. They’re hoping to build a new, larger home somewhere in the area.
Here’s the foyer:
The dining area, with glassed-in wine cellar:
And the family room (there are a lot of fireplaces in this house):
The kitchen is appropriately sleek:
There are five bedrooms. Here’s one of them:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom has a bit of closet space:
And, of course, there’s a huge ensuite:
The basement has high ceilings:
And the backyard is roomy, too:
The fate
The buyers are a young family from the area who have always lived in condos. They fell in love with this house’s 12-foot basement ceilings and the area’s ample green space. The home also comes with some attractive upgrades—including heated floors and a pre-installed surveillance system.
The sale
The private corner lot, surrounded by parkland, was likely a decisive factor in the sale. Over two months, there were four offers. The sellers conceded to one almost $140,000 under asking.
By the numbers
• $2,260,000
• $4,000 in taxes (approximately)
• 3,500 square feet
• 60 days on MLS
• 5 bathrooms
• 5 bedrooms