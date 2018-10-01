Sale of the Week: The $1.7-million Etobicoke home that proves design makes a difference

Listed At $1,749,900 Sold For $1,740,000

Address: 28 Beaucourt Road

Neighbourhood: Stonegate

Agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $489,000, in 2007, prior to a rebuild







The property

A modern home on a cul-de-sac that backs onto the Mimico Creek ravine.

The history

The sellers are an entrepreneur and a filmmaker who bought the property 10 years ago and tore down a previous home on the lot. They hired architect Guido Costantino, known for his work on the city’s Buca restaurants, to build them a custom home with windows that would amplify natural light and highlight the ravine. The new home has an energy-efficient geothermal heating and cooling system.

The living area is next to the kitchen. The flooring throughout the main level is stone tile:

Here’s a better look at the kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide excellent views of the ravine in the backyard:

And here’s the dining area:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

The master bedroom has more of those floor-to-ceiling windows. The ceiling is cedar:

The master bedroom has one of these open ensuite bathrooms, with the tub near the foot of the bed:

Here’s the rest of the master ensuite:

The basement is finished:

The back of the house is 22 feet of pure glass and steel:

The fate

The buyer is a solo businesswoman who put in an offer after the property had been on the market for just a few days.

The sale

The home is small for the price, but the location and unique design probably helped lift its value. The sellers didn’t hold back offers, so the sale was quick. While there were other interested parties, none were as convincing or efficient as the buyer, who made a firm offer with a substantial deposit.

By the numbers

• $1,740,000

• $7,235 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,662 square feet (including the basement)

• 5 days on MLS

• 3 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces