Sale of the Week: The $1.6-million Roncesvalles semi that sold in four days

Address: 27 Grenadier Road

Neighbourhood: Roncesvalles

Agent: Robert Crisp, Royal LePage Connect Realty, Brokerage

Previously sold for: $550,000, in 2009, prior to renovations

Listed at: $1,279,000

Sold for: $1,600,000

The property

A three-bedroom semi in Roncesvalles with lots of custom finishes.

The history

The seller is a mixed-media artist who bought the home for half a million in 2009 and gutted it. He completed some of the custom elements himself, including the dining room light fixture, which is made of copper tubing and filament bulbs. He and his wife are upsizing with their two children to a detached home closer to where one of the kids will be attending art school in the fall.

The front door is Spanish cedar:

There’s a wood stove in the living room:

And here’s the dining area, with that custom light fixture:

The kitchen has quartz countertops and a built-in wine fridge:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

The master bedroom has stairs to the loft:

All the bedrooms share this bathroom:

Here’s the loft:

And the basement:

The fate

The buyers are an assistant professor and a portfolio manager who were attracted to the Roncesvalles neighbourhood and appreciated the home’s unique, artistic finishes.

The sale

The sellers’ agent listed the home lower than market value to elicit multiple offers. He set an offer date for a week after listing, but three days later there was a bully offer for $321,000 over asking. The sellers accepted.

By the numbers

• $1,600,000

• $5,532 in taxes (approximately)

• 2,200 square feet (including the basement)

• 4 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces